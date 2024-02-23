Game of Thrones’ Final Seasons Almost Got the Quibi Treatment

The Game of Thrones finale, and really the entire final season, are still incredibly divisive among fans. From controversial character arcs to the infamous dark episode, there has been plenty for people to complain about for the last five years. However, according to a Wall Street Journal profile (via Variety) of series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the ending of Game of Thrones could have been much, much worse.

Originally, Benioff and Weiss wanted to film the finale as a film trilogy rather than spread it out over the 13 episodes that comprise the seventh and eighth seasons, but HBO’s owners at the time, AT&T, weren’t too crazy about that idea. Apparently, these executives had other ideas for how to best get the epic ending to this years’ long story to viewers.

One such idea was filming the show “vertically so it would fit on your phone.” The other concept that was “openly discussed” by AT&T (who purchased then HBO owner Time Warner in late 2016) was “the idea of snackable mini-episodes of the series.”

For those of us who are chronically online, these ideas likely feel eerily reminiscent of the short-lived streaming service Quibi, whose entire premise was creating “quick bites” of video content, including TV shows, that were specifically meant to be viewed on a phone. Surprisingly, this streaming service brought in a number of talented actors to its projects like Maika Monroe (It Follows), Dane DeHaan (Chronicle), Liam Hemsworth, and Will Forte.