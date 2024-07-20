The Best Filler TV Episodes Short Seasons Took From Us

In the modern age of streaming and prestige TV, less is often considered more. A season of TV will be six, eight, or if you’re really lucky, 10 episodes long. It has been a bone of contention. During the recent writers’ strike, shorter seasons of streaming shows was one of the fields of conflict.

On the other hand, in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Star Trek’s current head honcho Alex Kurtzman argued, “it’s funny you can talk to old writers of old Trek series, and they’re like, ‘Man, there’s a bunch of filler episodes in there. We are just trying to get to 22 a season,’ you know, and, and we all know which of those episodes were [filler], we know the ones that were truly stellar from the ones that felt like they were kind of spinning their wheels.”

A similar discussion has arisen as Lost has appeared on Netflix, with people arguing about which episodes you can safely skip. But these discussions ignore a key and important fact: The filler episodes are the best ones.

Forget your lore and your arcs and your show mythology, forget your season finales and your two-parters. The peak of the televisual arts is the episode where a room full of writers were starring in exhaustion at a list of 19 episode titles with three slots left to fill and no budget, and then decided to fall back on one of tried and true formats for the screenwriter who’s out of ideas.