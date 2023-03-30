Behind the Wild Stunts of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

This article is presented by Paramount Pictures.

If you’ve ever played Dungeons &. Dragons, you know it’s all about the melee combat. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolled a 20 by enlisting veteran stuntman Brad Martin to oversee the stunts and fights. Martin has worked on some of the biggest action franchises in cinema, including The Expendables, Underworld, xXx, The Matrix, and more. He was George Clooney’s stunt double for Batman & Robin, along with five other films. A comrade in arms with noted stuntmen-turned-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, Martin is forging his own path as one of Hollywood’s top creators of action.

Den of Geek: You’ve been in the business for over 30 years. What new challenges did Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves bring for you?

Brad: I’ve done a few films with a lot of CGI and working with computer-generated creatures. But working on Dungeons & Dragons, we had two really challenging sequences involving two big CG creatures. It was great just to get my action skills dialed in with the visual effects crew and just getting a little bit more of an understanding of exactly how to piece these sequences together. There were different techniques that we tried, and we used research and design just to figure out what worked and what didn’t work in terms of how to interact with a creature that was not actually there.