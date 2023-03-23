How Lost’s Best Song Became a Tik Tok Hit Years Later

The moment would work just fine with many other ’60s or ’70s songs to be sure. But there’s just something about “Make Your Own Kind of Music” that elevates whatever visual its playing over. It’s why the song has popped up in everything from Showtime serial killer series Dexter to Netflix comedy Sex Education to Ryan Reynolds video game movie Free Guy.

“Make Your Own Kind of Music” is a shortcut to pathos. It’s both a pitch perfect pop song and a sophisticated ode to individuality. It’s no wonder why people the world over continue to find themselves enchanted with the tune. What is a mystery, however, is why TV shows and movies continue to use it even after the definitive application of the song was already executed nearly 20 years ago.

Mama Cass’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music” prominently features in the opening minutes of the Lost season 2 premiere “Man of Science, Man of Faith.” That scene represents not only the best use of “Make Your Own Kind of Music” ever but also one of the best executions of any diegetic music ever in television history. In case that sounds like hyperbole, allow us to make the argument for why “Make Your Own Kind of Music” still belongs to Lost and Lost alone.

First we must set the scene. The first season of ABC sci-fi series Lost was a pop cultural phenomenon. The pilot episode of the this show about plane crash survivors marooned on a mysterious island took in more than 18 million viewers. And those numbers held remarkably consistent through to season 1’s two-part May 25 finale, which was watched by more than 20 million people.

Created by J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, Lost was the ultimate “mystery box” show. Each new episode would pose major questions about the mysterious nature of the island with the implicit promise that future episodes would get around to answering them. Unbeknownst to viewers at the time, however, Abrams was more of a “asking questions” storyteller and when he left the series shortly after filming the pilot, figuring out those subsequent answers fell to Lindelof and new co-showrunner Carlton Cuse. This led to an awkward situation in the finale.

Midway through Lost‘s first season, the characters came across a mysterious hatch embedded into the jungle ground. The finale all but promised to finally reveal what was in the hatch with characters Jack (Matthew Fox), Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Locke (Terry O’Quinn), and Hurley (Jorge Garcia) heading off on a mission to blow it open, climb in, and see if it could provide meaningful shelter to their people. The gang does blow open the hatch. But instead of showing the audience what was inside it, the final shot of the episode instead lingers on the characters’ faces as they take a look for themselves.