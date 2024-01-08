Yellowstone, 1923, and More: All Taylor Sheridan Shows Ranked

3. Tulsa King

A departure in some respects, Tulsa King should be praised by Sheridan sycophants for attempting just that – a departure. Yes, it features the American west as many of Sheridan’s other shows do, but those who simply know Sheridan’s work from his television portfolio can often overlook one aspect of the mega-creator that made his writing Oscar-nominated – he has an amazing sense of humor. His screenplay of Hell or High Water, which earned that nomination, is such a well balanced script because of how Sheridan balances the comedy and tragedy within the story. It makes it feel more real, and this is what Tulsa King once again gives the audience.

The fish-out-of-water story featuring Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (played by Sylvester Stallone in his first major television role) takes Dwight to Tulsa, Oklahoma, a major insult from the familia Dwight gave so much to, including a major stretch of prison time. Rather than rest on his laurels or enjoy some kind of peace and retirement, Dwight puts together an unlikely team to form a new family and begins to grow his own criminal empire. Almost all the heroes that Dwight recruits into his operation are extremely charming and likable, and it becomes very easy to cheer for their success and their survival. While Stalone’s performance may not be as noteworthy as some of the icons in Sheridan’s other shows, he does extremely well to give the cast, and the show that Stallone-brand gravitas.

2. Mayor of Kingstown

This writer will admit that there is a bit of a bias with this selection, as the real life Kingston, Ontario, Canada, a place near and dear, was the basis of this edgy crime drama. Kingstown, which Sheridan co-created alongside frequent collaborator Hugh Dillon, revolves around the economy-dominating prison of the fictional Michigan city, but its stories come from a real place – a place that might come as a surprise to those who expect Canadians to be the polite “upstairs neighbors” to America.

The real life Kingston has its share of ghosts and dark corners, and the subplots that were written into the show were actually based on real crimes that were committed North of the border. The first season of the show was certainly stronger than the second, as the sophomore effort seemed to be merely going through the motions, but it was the blending of Sheridan’s brand of grittiness and Dillon’s passion for his hometown that gives this show tremendous life. Sheridan also managed to give audiences a brilliant real family full of struggles, in-fighting, and those familiar high stakes that make his shows great.

1. Yellowstone

Yellowstone, the grandfather of them all, seems like a foregone conclusion at number one. But as Sheridan’s empire grows, that grip on the top spot is loosening more and more. It may also seem like an unfair advantage that Yellowstone has had more than double the amount of seasons of any other Sheridan show, which has allowed it to grow and sprout this dynasty over four and half seasons. Fans, however, know some of the story behind that half decade, including the real life turmoil behind the scenes: drama with Kevin Costner’s contract, production delays, the strikes causing even further delays, and recently a lawsuit between Sheridan and fan-favorite Cole Hauser’s coffee company.

The love affair with the cornerstone of the Yellowstone universe may be fading, and many have noticed the quality of the shows declining over the years, especially in this tumultuous fifth season. Regardless, the sheer breadth of quality storylines gives it an advantage. And if the gods of television evened the playing field and simply allowed the same amount of seasons for every show, then Yellowstone would still come out on top. What Sheridan created in those first two seasons is nothing short of captivating. His depiction of tough-as-nails women and cutthroat cowboys coupled with his mix of contemporary issues and old west mentality is one of the most carefully crafted programs to come out in recent memory.