Sick of Serial Killer Shows? The Best British True Story TV Series (That Aren’t About Murder)

Five years after the devastating Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people, and with the families of the victims seeming no closer to justice, Channel 4 aired Grenfell, a filmed performance of the not-for-profit play Grenfell: Value Engineering at London’s Tabernacle Theatre. The play is a dramatisation of verbatim excerpts from the ongoing Grenfell Tower enquiry, with key roles played by Ron Cook (Doctor Who), Thomas Wheatley (Death at a Funeral) and Daniel Betts (Gentleman Jack). Over two episodes, despite the play’s engrossing format, it’s a tough watch, with harrowing witness testimonies and rage-inducing buck-passing leaving you feeling just as angry about this tragedy as in 2017.

Nolly

Where to watch: ITVX (UK only)

Nolly is Russell T Davies’ colourful, riotous and ultimately poignant love letter to Noele Gordon, a long-running star of the former British soap Crossroads whose life – as Davies makes abundantly clear – is well worth remembering. At face value, Nolly is about the time Gordon was shockingly and unceremoniously sacked from Crossroads, but the briefest of scratches to the surface reveals that it’s about far more: an unsung feminist hero, a true showbiz trailblazer, and the media’s tendency to discard ‘women of a certain age’. Helena Bonham Carter is divine as Nolly, but the entire cast is gold, from Mark Gatiss as her best friend Larry Grayson to Con O’Neill (Our Flag Means Death) as her stony-faced Crossroads producer Jack, and The Morning Show’s Augustus Prew’s scene-stealing performance as Nolly’s co-star Tony Adams. Glorious.

Our Zoo

Where to watch: ITVX (UK), Hoopla (US)

It’s hard to believe that Chester Zoo – today one of the UK’s largest and most successful zoos – was founded way back in the 1930s by just one, determined family fighting against the odds, but this incredible true story is told in Our Zoo. Lee Ingleby (Crossfire) stars as George Mottershead, a man suffering from PTSD after World War One. Mottershead begins his family’s crazy enterprise by rescuing some tropical animals that were about to be euthanized at his local dockyard. He then moves his family to a run-down manor house on the outskirts of Chester in northern England, where they begin the difficult and often controversial process of acquiring more animals while converting the house into a zoo, up against fierce opposition from the locals. Liz White (Life on Mars) also stars as George’s wife Lizzie, Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment) as his mother Lucy, and Honor Kneafsey (A Christmas Prince) puts in a particularly adorable performance as his daughter June in this compelling and heartwarming six-part drama.

Quiz

Where to watch: ITVX and BritBox (UK), AMC+ (US)