Mark Gatiss’ Count Magnus Wants to Scare You For Christmas

MARK GATISS: I grew up with the BBC versions in the 1970s. I have particularly strong memories of a couple of them. Ghost stories are my favorite thing in the world. And I guess I remember, it must have been about 2005, I actually went to the BBC with a proposal to do a new one because they’d sort of stopped doing them in the early ’80s, really. They sort of fell out of fashion. It’s just been an ongoing love affair. And James obviously is the master. Everyone acknowledges that he’s the greatest. And although there are lots of other people I’d love to do [adapt], and also other people would love to do, we do tend to come back to him because he goes together with Christmas like chocolate and orange.

Do you consider Count Magnus and the other Christmas ghost stories period dramas or traditional horror?

Count Magnus is a period drama. It’s set in 1863, so it’s inevitable, and there’s great joy in that. It’s something that the BBC has always done very well. I think we sort of associate the BBC with it. I mean, I’ve tackled [these adaptations] a few times over the years, and sometimes it becomes about which [decade to set the story] in. The first one I did was The Tractate Middoth, set in the 1950s. Last year’s story, The Mezzotint, is set in the ’20s. I chose that [setting] just because I hadn’t seen one done in the ’20s. For Count Magnus I thought it’d be nice to do a very Victorian one, albeit in Sweden, so it’s a slightly different flavor. I based the look of Jason’s [Watkins] character on Lewis Carroll. There are some very famous photographs of him with his curly hair and his slightly clerical look. That was the inspiration for that [costume]. The 1860s, again, is a time that’s not often done so it presents those kinds of challenges.

Where was Count Magnus filmed?

I’d love to have gone to Sweden but we couldn’t afford it so we shot it in England. However, I have an almost entirely Scandinavian cast. Count Magnus famously eluded Lawrence Gordon Clarke in the ’70s for the reason of expense and it’s always been slightly the one that got away. And then I suddenly thought, the story itself is quite straightforward. There are not many people in it, it’s not full of vehicles or crowds, it’s just the fact it’s not set in England, which is the tricky bit. I thought if I can convince people we’re in Sweden then it’s doable and that’s what I did.

Can you talk about the casting process for Count Magnus?