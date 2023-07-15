Best British Medical TV Series: Drama, Comedy and Reality

You’ve got your Casualty and Doctors – medical soaps that have been around forever and will hopefully stay around forever to reliably entertain, educate and break in the stars of tomorrow. Next, there are your factual medical shows of questionable taste – Embarrassing Bodies, 101 Things Removed From the Human Body and other fleshlump-zoo tours that’d put anybody off their dinner.

And then there are the following – quality 21st century hospital dramas, documentaries and comedies, all of which present their unique take on the world of medicine. (And in one unusual case, mostly on hellbeasts.) Leave your own recommendations below.

Call the Midwife

Watch on: BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK); PBS Masterpiece (US)

If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, then you haven’t been paying attention. There’s a popular misconception that BBC One’s long-running Sunday night drama Call the Midwife is a sickly sweet, rose-tinted, tweer-than-twee nostalgia-fest. Nuns on bicycles! Cockneys with hearts of gold! Cutesy babies and beaming new mothers!