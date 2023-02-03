ITV Nolly Review: Russell T Davies’ Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Difficult’ Women

But the reality, as Nolly shows us, is she’s a bit of an unsung feminist icon in showbiz: she worked with John Logie Baird to become the first woman on colour television in 1938, she was the first woman to interview a Prime Minister (Harold Macmillan in 1958), and she studied television production in New York and returned to become the UK’s first female TV executive. Even as a soap star, she excelled, winning the TV Times’ Best Actress Award six years in a row until they had to invent a new award just for her.

But all these achievements don’t stop her being unceremoniously sacked from Crossroads, a move more shocking than many of the soap’s bizarre cliffhanger endings, and a mystery to everyone including Nolly herself. It makes for an interesting premise to the series – ‘Why was Noele Gordon sacked?’ becomes the show’s own version of soap mysteries like ‘Who shot JR?’ and ‘How is Ian Beale still alive?’ – and the way the cast and crew react is its own humorous soap-like drama, camply sharing the latest rumours with hammy gasps of outrage.

The outrage of Gordon’s Crossroads colleagues is important, too, because despite her amusingly diva-esque qualities in the first episode (steamrolling the rehearsal, amending the script, stage directions and even one of the character’s accents, and having her own chair in the green room that no one else would dream of sitting in), she’s clearly deeply beloved. Her on-screen daughter Jane (Antonia Bernath) permanently calls Nolly ‘mum’, and her co-star and best friend Tony Adams (played with scene-stealing vim and comic timing by The Morning Show’s Augustus Prew) enables her every whim.

Even producer Jack – the brilliant Con O’Neill, a true acting chameleon, which is a good job considering he’s in everything at the moment – puts up with Nolly’s demands with stony-faced stoicism. Maybe that’s because he knows that when she says ‘I am making this show better if I have to haul it out of the grave line by line’, she means it, and has the considerable TV experience to back it up.

Davies’ writing goes slightly heavy-handed on this at times, getting characters to parrot references to her good deeds, and the fact that she knew everyone’s name – ‘even the cleaners, and the girls on reception’ – but the point is made: her sacking is completely unjustifiable.

While reports of Nolly’s on-screen death are greatly exaggerated – there’s a very funny sequence where the cast and crew try to discover how Nolly’ character Meg is being written out, a secret the production team goes to great lengths to keep under wraps – but what about the woman behind this very public scandal? That’s where Davies really comes into his own – as ever, he pulls no punches, showing how isolated and ordinary she is when the spotlight isn’t on her. Away from the headlines and speculation, Noele Gordon was simply treated very badly indeed, and the fact she has no idea why makes this even sadder.