Stonehouse Review: Matthew Macfadyen Shines in This Upbeat True Crime Drama

But in Matthew Macfadyen’s portrayal of the disgraced politician, intelligence (the secret agent kind or otherwise) is as lacking as subtlety, and he brazenly splashes his spy money on a mansion and new sports car, and relishes loudly announcing himself Bond-style (‘Stonehouse, John Stonehouse’) when arriving at clandestine meetings.

Unfortunately for him (but gloriously for us), his Czech handler quickly dubs him “the worst spy I’ve ever come across”, when the best secret intel he can come up with is the invention of Concorde, his pride at the ‘scoop’ quickly vanishing when he discovers it was revealed on French TV two nights previously.

Although Stonehouse’s daughter has roundly condemned the ‘untruths’ of this series, Macfadyen does a masterful job of quickly establishing his comically exaggerated interpretation of the man: a bumbling, pompous, narcissistic buffoon who is a joy to watch. Every facial expression and gesture adds to the hilarity – Macfadyen delivers a smart, assured masterclass in comedy throughout all three episodes.

This is far from a one-dimensional ‘play-for-laughs’, though – for all his reckless ineptitude as he lies, cheats and scams his way to political and reputational ruin, Macfadyen’s Stonehouse is somehow effortlessly likeable, and interspersed among the hammy bluster are moments of both light and darkness.

His darker side comes in the way he patronises his wife when she asks about his new business dealings, repeatedly betrays her in his cliched affair with his secretary Sheila, and screams down the phone at his children’s school when he can no longer pay the fees as his life (and finances) falls apart after he’s booted from the shadow cabinet and his spying career comes to an abrupt end.

But there’s redeeming moments in his obvious adoration of his children, singing them a lullaby he pitifully repeats to himself as the pressure mounts in his increasingly desperate financial situation, leading to a genuinely poignant goodbye with his family before he leaves for Miami to fake his own drowning and flee to Australia.