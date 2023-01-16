Our Flag Means Death Cast Promise ‘Epic’ and ‘Heartbreaking’ Season 2

WARNING: Contains spoilers for Our Flag Means Death Season 1 (and potentially Season 2)

It had everything: swashbuckling sword fights, a lovably silly – not to mention diverse and inclusive – crew of shipmates, and the most unexpectedly (pirate)shippable romance of the year. If the first season of Our Flag Means Death left you hungry for more, we’ve got some good news for you: Series 2 is on the way in 2023.

But what lies ahead for Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard after that cliffhanger of a Series 1 finale? Will they (and their love for each other) survive? And seeing as Stede Bonnet was a real pirate, and much of Our Flag Means Death is based on a true story, what does history tell us about The Gentleman Pirate’s potential fate?

Season 2 Will Arrive in 2023

HBO’s 2023 teaser reel reveals (right at the end) that Our Flag Means Death will return this year: