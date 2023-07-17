The Sixth Commandment True Story

After making Field a beneficiary of his will, Farquhar died of an apparent alcohol overdose. Field had told Farquhar’s brother Ian that the retired teacher – not previously known to have been a problem drinker – had kept his alcoholism hidden.

If that had been the extent of Field’s actions, remarked an investigating police officer in Channel 4 documentary Catching a Killer: a Diary From Beyond the Grave, then he would almost certainly had got away with his share in Peter’s estate, and no further suspicion. Instead, Field targeted a second victim.

Ann Moore-Martin

Ann Moore-Martin lived alone three doors away from Peter Farquhar, and was like him, a retired, unmarried teacher with strong Christian beliefs. Field groomed her in the same way he had groomed Farquhar, preying on her loneliness and using her religion to manipulate her into changing her will in his favour. He wrote her love letters and poetry, and messages on her mirror telling her not to leave her house to her niece, but instead to give it to him and she would be rewarded. She believed the messages were from God and angels.

When Moore-Martin also suffered an uncharacteristic onset of bad health after entering into a romantic relationship with Field, her relatives raised concerns with the police. Moore-martin’s niece suspected Field of drugging her aunt, who ended up in hospital following her frightening attacks. Unlike Farquhar, 83-year-old Moore-Martin reversed her will amendments before her death in May 2017.

Ben Field and Martyn Smith

Field is the son of a Baptist minister and a local councillor, and was reported by contemporaries at school to have been a highly intelligent, arrogant loner. After his psychiatric assessment in preparation for becoming an ordained minister, concerns were apparently raised over his potential for psychopathy.

Field appears to have used Martyn Smith, who suffered from depression and anxiety and is portrayed as being in thrall to Field, as a kind of scout. Field placed Smith as a lodger in Peter Farquhar and potential victim Liz Zettl’s homes before enacting his plans to defraud them of their estates. To what extent Smith was aware of Field’s plans and actions is in question, and Smith was not found guilty by a jury of murder, attempted murder or conspiracy to murder, in relation to Farquhar or Moore-Martin.