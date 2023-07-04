British Crime TV Series Like Endeavour To Watch Next

Now that Endeavour has ended for good, there are a few obvious places for fans to go in search of more of the crossword-solving, bitter-drinking, classics-quoting Oxford detective. The first are Colin Dexter’s novels, which established the character. The second is the original ITV show Inspector Morse based on those books, which starred John Thaw in the title role for 33 feature-length episodes between 1987 and 2000. Thirdly, there’s sequel Lewis, which continued the story of Morse’s underling Robbie through his own inspector days, and which also ran for 33 episodes, up until 2015. Both are currently streamable on BritBox in the UK and US, as well as ITVX, and PBS Masterpiece.

The likelihood though, is that those three will have already been exhausted by Morse devotees, so here are some recommendations of detective shows with a touch of Endeavour about them, whether it’s a melancholic lead with a brilliant mind, a British period setting, satisfyingly written cases to solve, an excellent ensemble cast, or in some cases – all of the above.

Foyle’s War

Stream on: Acorn (US & US), Hoopla (US) and ITVX (UK)

ITV originally commissioned this 1940s-set detective series from creator Anthony Horowitz to fill the recently vacated Inspector Morse Sunday night slot, making it a solid bet for bereft Endeavour fans. It’s about Ch. Supt. Foyle, a detective with Morse’s upright sense of honour and duty, who leads a similarly lonely life but as a grieving widower rather than a lifelong bachelor. While Morse investigates murky happenings at Oxford colleges and goes up against Freemasons and corruption, decades earlier, Foyle deals with the Hastings spivs and lowlifes who try to take advantage of a country at war, as well as military top brass with their own agenda. Michael Kitchen takes the title role, alongside Honeysuckle Weeks as Foyle’s driver Sam, and Anthony Howell as his colleague DS Milner. These feature-length episodes are the perfect retreat into a satisfyingly complex past.