The Idol Wasn’t a Disaster … It Was a Mess

The episode’s stakes are refreshingly clean. Much like the Little Rascals before them, all our colorful crew of creative misfits needs to do is to put on One Great Show and then everything will be ok. Pop star Jocelyn and her new band of backing players, including soulful Regina Spektor-esque crooner Chloe (Suzanna Son), Marvin Gaye reborn sex machine Izaak (Moses Sumner), Charli XCX hyperpop thrasher Ramsey (Ramsey), and old friend Xander (Troye Sivan), have to convince Jocelyn’s reps that they’re good enough to go on tour and save the day. It has all the energy of a high school sitcom talent show only with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.

While the setup is satisfying, the execution is almost just as good. For the first time in five episodes, the viewer finally gets a sense of not only why Jocelyn was so popular a musician in the first place but why this new, frankly sexual direction is the right route to take. Jocelyn’s desperate, yet empowering performance of “One of the Girls” is legitimately good and convincingly sexy in a way that none of her previous collaborations with The Weeknd’s Tedros have been thus far. And blessedly, it has nothing to do with being penetrated by a hairbrush. Similarly, the rest of Tedros’ talent troupe is typically excellent as well.

While the episode’s ultimate ending never quite reaches the emotional highs of singin’ and dancin’ in The Weeknd’s mansion (side note: it remains wild to me that the show ended up with an enormous budget despite having access to one of its stars’ homes as a primary filming location for free), you can still see how it might work. For all of the pre-release warnings of how exploitative and uncomfortable The Idol‘s approach to sex had become, Jocelyn’s treatment of Tedros in the end is unambiguously sexually empowering, albeit twisted. She publicly accepts and affirms a man who much of the world rightly believes to be both her abuser and a Charles Manson-esque cult leader and then sends him to the corner where he belongs so she herself can shine. Additionally, Tedros’ discovery that the telltale hairbrush was brand new and didn’t belong to Jocelyn’s mom suggests that it was really Jocelyn who manipulated him and wielded the power in their dynamic this whole time. Weird? Yes. Uncomfortable? Absolutely. But still, in theory, it’s a satisfyingly bittersweet ending to a complicated show.

The problem, however, is that that nominally satisfying ending concludes a show that ultimately didn’t exist. The Idol episode 5 represents the show that Levinson and Tesfaye wanted to make, not the show that they did make. Jocelyn’s acceptance of herself as a woman and reversal of power between herself and Tedros should be emotionally satisfying. It should hit the viewer in the gut and leave them winded like a marathon. Instead it’s only vaguely logically satisfying in a “ah, I see what they were going for there” kind of way. And that’s because the show’s previous four episodes just don’t put the requisite amount of work in.

The fact that The Idol was one show before becoming a very different kind of show should be readily apparent to audiences who didn’t even read the Rolling Stone article. Jocelyn is a strung out, broken innocent doe…but also not. Tedros is a scheming modern day cult leader…but also not. Their interactions and courtship represent textbook abuse tactics to trauma bond a victim with the victimizer…but they also don’t.

A show about a Britney Spears-esque pop star getting her life back together following the death of her overbearing mother makes sense, as does a show about a Charles Manson-like figure operating in present day L.A. Hell, the idea that this Charles Manson is a legitimately great talent scout is even more compelling. It’s like having a show pose the question of whether the Tate-LaBianca Murders would have been worth it to still get “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be.” The answer is obviously “no” but it’s still an intriguing question to ask on a TV show about the creative process.