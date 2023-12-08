The Must-Watch Movies Coming in 2024

Wicked

November 27

The hit Broadway musical Wicked is finally getting a movie adaptation, with the first part set to premiere at the end of November. This musical is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and tells the story of how Elphaba came to be the Wicked Witch of the West. It turns out that the politics of Oz are a lot more complicated than expected, and Elphaba gets caught up in the middle of a nefarious plot. Her friend Galinda (later Glinda the Good) is forced to choose sides, causing a rift in their relationship and throughout Oz. Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in this adaptation while Ariana Grande is bringing her talents to the role of Galinda. Other notable cast members include Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldlblum, Bowen Yang, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

December 13

Warner Bros. is taking its orders to produce more Lord of the Rings content seriously. First up is the animated backstory to Helm’s Deep, the formidable setting for Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ siege battle. Based on appended details from J.R.R. Tolkien’s original novel, The War of Rohirrim tells of a Rohan king who was forced to shield his people from the might of the Dunderlings (wild men of the Dunlands), so he built a place to make a last stand. The film is also helmed by Kenji Kamiyama, the anime director behind Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – Solid State Society.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

December 20

If you enjoyed the wholesome sweetness of Jeff Fowler’s first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, here is a third one with most of the gang back, including James Marsden and the voices of Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails). No word yet on if Jim Carrey might be convinced to make at least a cameo return.

Mufasa: The Lion King

December 20

Look, we know. Live-action Disney remakes, prequels, and reimaginings are almost all uniformly bland, soulless cash grabs (but not you, Cruella, you’re golden!). You know it, we know it, and much to Bob Iger’s mounting frustration, Disney has realized everyone else knows it too. So why is there any reason to look forward to Mufasa: The Lion King, a sequel and prequel to the lifeless remake of Disney’s greatest animated film? Because this one is written and directed by Barry Jenkins, the Oscar and Peabody award winner who directed Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Underground Railroad.

That is very intriguing. The fact he’s modeled Mufasa after The Godfather, Part II, wherein the son’s story is simultaneously told beside his father’s origins, also raises an eyebrow or two.

Nosferatu

December 25

With The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, Robert Eggers has fully demonstrated his interests as a director: historically authentic language and world-building, surreal horror, and titles with definite articles. He’ll be breaking at least one of those trends with Nosferatu, a remake of the silent 1922 unofficial adaptation of Dracula from director F.W. Murnau. Eggers has assembled a cast of some of cinema’s greatest faces, too, including Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Simon McBurney, Nicholas Hoult, and Emma Corrin. But the big draw is an apparently unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård in the title role.

Jordan Peele Movie

December 25

What do we know about Jordan Peele’s next movie? Nothing. What do we need to know about Jordan Peele’s next movie? Nothing! Get Out rules. Us rules. Nope rules. Thanks to those outings, Peele has joined Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve as a modern director who can sell a movie just with his name. With such a good track record in place, we can trust that Peele’s latest will be funny, socially relevant, and very weird.

Megalopolis

TBA

About 30 years ago, Francis Ford Coppola largely retired from cinema in order to make wine. About a little over a year ago, Francis Ford Coppola sold his winery in order to make Megalopolis. That piques curiosity, no? As does the fact that this is his first intended mainstream cinematic effort since 1997’s The Rainmaker.

Megalopolis tells the story of a couple (Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel) who enjoy the very normal names of Caesar and Julia Cicero. Julia’s father is a classicalist who prefers the art of antiquity. Caesar is a forward thinker and architect who gets his wish to essentially rebuild New York City from scratch after a massive disaster. No doubt things get weird, and hopefully as surrealistically grand as Coppola’s Dracula, from there. The film also features Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, Shia LaBeouf, Coppola favorite Laurence Fishburne, and the great Talia Shire and Jason Schwartmzan. So it’s a family affair.

You’re Cordially Invited

TBA

Reese Witherspoon is the sister of the bride; Will Ferrell is the father of another bride (no relation). The two weddings end up booked at the same destination venue for the same weekend. They decide to share. Hijinks ensue. If that didn’t sound enough like a pleasant throwback to 2000s rom-coms, know that this one is directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bros’ Nicholas Stoller.

Death of a Unicorn

TBA

One of the few films actually shot during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because independent label A24 opted to fairly pay its artists, Death of a Unicorn is Alex Scharfman’s feature directorial debut. Working from his own screenplay, Scharfman tells the unlikely story of Elliot and Riley (Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega), a father and daughter pair who run over a unicorn while driving for a summit with Elliot’s corporate overseers. His bosses are not upset though… in fact they seek to harvest all unicorns for their medicinal properties. So yeah, that old chestnut.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

TBA

Okay, let’s get this out of the way first. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse probably won’t come out in 2024. Not only do producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, have to figure out how to tie up the many, many dangling plot threads from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but they also have to keep up the level of quality established by the first two entries. And, hopefully, they’ll do it without abusing their animators, as reportedly happened with Across the Spider-Verse. All of that means it will take a lot of time to make Beyond the Spider-Verse. And to be honest, we’re willing to wait. We’ll wait impatiently, but we’ll wait nonetheless.