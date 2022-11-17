Netflix’s 1899 Review: An Addictive, Mind-Boggling Mystery 

If 1899’s creators had been specifically instructed to make a TV series that’s impossible to watch while scrolling on your phone, they couldn’t have done a better job. This eight-episode mystery series demands full attention. Not only does its story slide between flashbacks, hallucinations, weird visual motifs and eye-widening cliffhanger twists, its huge cast of characters also all speak different languages. Viewers not fluent in German, Spanish, French, Swedish, Polish, English and more will need their reading glasses handy.

They’ll want them too, because 1899, from the makers of hit Netflix series Dark, is a terrific-looking show and an intriguing puzzle to solve. It’s the story of the Kerberos, a steamship transporting 1,400 passengers from Southampton to New York City on the cusp of the 20th century. Four months earlier, another of the company’s ships went missing, so when the Kerberos receives a set of mysterious coordinates, it goes off in search of the ghost ship and things get… complicated.

Things were already complicated for the Kerberos’ passengers, each of whom is revealed to be harbouring secrets that play out Lost-style through flashback. It’s very efficiently done, and give or take the matter of character names, it quickly becomes easy to differentiate those who make up the ensemble.

The cast standout is The Pursuit of Love’s Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, a British doctor plagued by intrusive visions and who’s looking for her missing brother. Beecham is ably supported by Dark’s Andreas Pietschmann as the ship’s captain Eyk Larsen, and Peaky Blinders’ Aneurin Barnard as the intriguing, mysterious Daniel. They all take their task extremely seriously and in the later episodes, succeed in selling some fairly outlandish scenes. Add to them a family of Swedish Christians, two Spanish brothers, a geisha, a couple of French honeymooners, a wealthy multilingual woman travelling alone, a stowaway, an international crew, and a Polish engine room worker, and it’s a packed story.