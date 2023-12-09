Doctor Who: The Giggle Review

With Stooky Bill making his giggling TV debut, we cut back to the present day. It’s moments after we left off in “Wild Blue Yonder”, and the human race has gone, medically speaking, proper aggro. The Doctor quizzes one fuming passer-by and soon discovers that two days ago, everyone spontaneously became self-righteous and irrational to the point of violence. He also bumps into the Toymaker, but there’s no time for him to really process that encounter before UNIT arrive, ferrying Wilf to safety and bringing the Doctor, Donna and the TARDIS in for a briefing.

We get an interesting reunion here between Kate and the Doctor. The whole “I remember your father…” observation would make sense for Ten if this were their first encounter, but this isn’t that regeneration, and it’s not been that long since Jemma Redgrave and Jodie Whittaker were sharing scenes together. Maybe this is meant as a reintroduction to Kate Stewart’s character, but even people who haven’t tuned in since the 50th Anniversary should know who she is. Kate is no longer defined by the Brigadier.

Someone the Doctor does remember is Melanie Bush, who we also last glimpsed in “The Power of the Doctor”, and who’s now part of UNIT’s growing companion collection. While it was never explicitly stated, Bonnie Langford’s return to the show was strongly suggested to be happening at some point in 2024 alongside Ncuti Gatwa, so this is an unexpected – if not exactly plot-critical – appearance.

Just like in “Power”, we get the now-traditional UNIT conference scene, where the Doctor is brought up to speed on what’s happening and then figures out the cause with the help of those around him. Humanity’s rage crisis is being induced by a spike in neural activity, with armbands known as ZEETEX being the only thing stopping UNIT’s forces from going berserk. The reason seems to be that the human race now has full and total access to networked screens, and that’s what’s driving us to destroy ourselves. In other words, we’re now terminally online.

Davies’ point here gets hammered home pretty overtly, and while it’s obviously true that internet discourse and online anonymity can lead to some pretty atrocious behaviour from people who should know better, in the wake of lockdown this does feel a touch cynical. After it, it was partly online Doctor Who watch-alongs and community spirit that enticed RTD back to the fandom and back to the job. There’s positivity to be found online, not just conspiracy theorists and, er, anti-banders. (Nice to see Trinity Wells again, though.)

Working together, the group establish that the source of all this fury is the Giggle of Stooky Bill, embedded not just in one broadcast but in the fundamental concept of transmitted visuals, which is a very RTD notion indeed. It’s good to see everyone getting to play their part in unravelling the mystery – Bonnie Langford even gets to sing, very briefly.