Doctor Who: The Star Beast Review

Thanks to these conversations, we also see how Donna has calmed down and matured thanks to the presence of Rose in her life, even though she expresses doubt at her own parenting abilities – directly challenging Sylvia to display some parental positivity towards her once in a while, which she’d never have done fifteen years ago. The buried hatchets are evident in these domestic scenes, Davies writes them as well as ever, and it’s part of why we still care about these characters after so much time.

But back to the Doctor! As Fourteen sneaks inside to get a look at the ship, we get a fresh take on the sonic screwdriver when he draws himself a holographic display and then uses the sonic like a stylus to manipulate it, presumably giving him a clearer look at what he’s been scanning. I really like this; it’s very Doctor-ish, and feels a lot more appropriate than just waving the sonic around until something blows up. It’s easy to imagine these screens playing the part of Capaldi’s chalkboard and sonic sunglasses in future adventures.

Here’s where the Doctor encounters Shirley Bingham, UNIT’s Scientific Advisor and possible Petronella Osgood successor assuming Ruth Madeley sticks around, which I hope she does. Via Shirley, we get a far more gainly explanation of the Doctor-Donna metacrisis, and learn that the Doctor doubts regaining his old teeth and then running straight into Donna is just a coincidence…

And let’s not forget Rose, distracted from an evening in her Etsy shed first by news of an alien escape pod and then an encounter with the Meep, who’s hiding from pursuing Wrarth soldiers. We meet two of these in short order; literal bug-eyed monsters with snapping claws and wings. They look cheesy as anything, and while that’s clearly a deliberate choice (this episode is based on a Doctor Who comic from the 80s) your mileage may vary as to whether they fit the aesthetic when everything else is so lavish.

Rose is unaware that her Mum’s not supposed to see anything alien in case her head explodes, but she is a teenager in an all-ages sci-fi show, so naturally she decides to hide the Meep from her family for no particular reason. Thankfully, this E.T. ruse only holds up for about ten seconds before Donna gets all pokey, so it’s not long before the Meep’s presence is revealed to the other Nobles and the Doctor lets himself in to help.

Sylvia is very much against this, reminding the Doctor how dangerous his presence might be to Donna. Fourteen, however, suddenly seems to forget all of his prior concerns now that there’s a Meep to interrogate. Oblivious to Sylvia’s protestations, he starts to throw around references to two hearts, alien civilisations, UNIT, his friendship with Wilf… Fortunately, the rest of the cast choose that moment to converge on Donna’s home and shut him up, trapping everyone in a crossfire.