New Netflix TV Series 2024: The Gentlemen, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Harlan Coben

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a sequel series to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which explored unresolved storylines from the 1980s series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Created by Kevin Smith, this series will follow He-Man and his heroic warriors as they once again face off against Skeletor, who is now armed with the might of Motherboard. The voice cast for Revolution remains mostly the same with Christopher Wood (Supergirl) reprising his role as Prince Adam/He-Man and Mark Hamill (Star Wars) reprising his role as Skeletor. However, Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) will be replacing Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as the voice of Teela and Keith David (The Thing, Rick and Morty) will be voicing Hordak in place of the late Kevin Conroy (Batman the Animated Series). Meg Foster, who played Evil-Lyn in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie from 1987 is also joining the cast as the voice of Motherboard. The next epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull is set to premiere in January 2024.

One Day

TBD

Anyone still disappointed by the 2011 film adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel One Day (starring an unconvincingly northern Anne Hathaway), then fear not: the new Netflix series looks like it’s going to be a much better bet. This whopping fourteen-episode production will star Ambika Mod (This Is Going To Hurt) and Leo Woodall (White Lotus) as Emma and Dexter, who we meet as university students, before we get a yearly glimpse into their lives on 15th July each year over the next two decades. The series also features Amber Grappy (The Baby), Tim McInnerny (The Serpent) and Jonny Weldon (House of the Dragon), and be warned – things get emotional.

Ripley

TBD

Originally set to air on Showtime, the eight-episode limited series Ripley was bought by Netflix in Feb. 2023. Starring Dakota Fanning (The Twilight Saga) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), this psychological thriller is based on the 1955 Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The series follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter living in 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to track down his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn, Stardust), in Italy and try to convince him to give up his cushy, trust-funded life of luxury and come back home. This case appears to be simple enough, but once Ripley and Dickie’s paths cross, the former finds himself stumbling down a path of deceit, fraud, and murder. Ripley was in the post-production stage when the series was acquired by Netflix, so it will likely be available early 2024.

Supacell

TBD