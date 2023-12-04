New Netflix TV Series 2024: The Gentlemen, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Harlan Coben
Fill your watch list with these brand-new Netflix Original Series for 2024 – from gritty dramas to epic animated series, fresh comedy, and true-crime documentaries.
There’s a brand-spanking new year on the horizon – and with it, a smorgasbord of new TV series to look forward to. With Netflix’s global audience looking set to top 250 million going into 2024, they’re packing their upcoming releases for the year with new Original Series offerings, including sci-fi, fantasy, anime and thrillers.
These new Netflix series are full of big stars: Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker is in true-crime drama Toxic Town, Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Eric, Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley unite in Black Doves, and Jeff Goldblum pops up in Greek myth fantasy series Kaos, to name just a few.
We don’t even have long to wait – there are two top-tier dramas from the UK and the US arriving in January alone – here’s what’s coming up in 2024:
3 Body Problem
March 21
This sci-fi series is based on the novel of the same name by Chinese author Liu Cixin, and centres on one fateful decision made by astrophysicist Ye Wenjie in the 1960s, which has long-reaching consequences for Earth, leading to a group of scientists battling against a powerful alien invasion. The eight-part series comes from the Game of Thrones showrunners, and stars Rosalind Chao (Sweet Tooth), Marlo Kelly (Home & Away), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and Game of Thrones’ John Bradley and Liam Cunningham. The novel it’s based on is one of a trilogy so there’s potential for more than one series, too. 3 Body Problem is released on Netflix on March 21st 2024.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
February 22nd
Thanks to Netflix, we’re getting a live-action remake of this classic Nickelodeon animated series from 2005, set in an Asian-inspired fantasy world where people can manipulate (or “bend”) the four elements – water, earth, fire and air. The Stand’s Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, a twelve-year-old airbender who awakens after being frozen in ice for 100 years, and discovers the rest of his kind have been destroyed by the Fire Nation. It’s up to Aang to lead his new friends – brother-and-sister duo Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley, 13 Reasons Why) – on a mission to save the world by defeating the Fire Nation for good. The 10-episode series arrives on Netflix on February 22nd 2024.
A Man In Full
TBD
Created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Love & Death) and directed by Regina King (One Night in Miami…), A Man in Full follows a real estate mogul’s struggle to maintain his status as Atlanta business and political interests look to capitalise on his bankruptcy and subsequent fall from grace in the city’s high society. This adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel features Jeff Daniels as said mogul Charlie Croker, with Diane Lane playing his first wife Martha. Joining them in the cast is William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tom Pelphry (Love & Death), and Lucy Liu.
Baby Reindeer
TBD
Based on the hit 2019 one-man stage show by Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer tells the compelling true story of Gadd’s bizarre relationship with his female stalker, and the effect it has on him as it forces him to confront a deep, long-buried trauma within himself. Gadd will once again be playing the lead in the series, with Jessica Gunning (What Remains) playing his stalker Martha.
Black Doves
TBD
Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire lead the impressive cast of this six-part thriller from The Lazarus Project creator Joe Barton. Set in London at Christmas, Black Doves centres on quick-witted politician’s wife Helen (Knightley), who has for years been hiding her secret identity as a spy and feeding her husband’s secrets to the shadowy Black Doves organisation. When an affair threatens to reveal the truth, Helen’s bosses send her old friend Sam (Whishaw) to protect her, and work with her to find the killer – but he has a murky past of his own, and it’s about to catch up with him. Black Doves only began filming in October 2023 so it’s unlikely to arrive on Netflix before the 2024 festive season.
Bodkin
TBD
Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller that follows a crew of true-crime podcasters as they journey to an idyllic coastal town in Ireland in order to investigate the disappearance of three strangers. As they dive deeper into their investigation, the podcasters uncover a mystery much larger and weirder than any of them expected. The cast includes Will Forte (MacGruber), Robyn Cara (Trying), Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter). Bodkin is the first partnership between Netflix and the independent studio Wiip, and also happens to include Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers.
Boy Swallows Universe
January 11
This Australian coming-of-age series follows a young boy named Eli Bell as his youth and innocence come head-to-head with the brutal reality of adulthood and the real world. Eli does his best to approach the world with an open heart, but struggles against the obstacles that life puts in his way. When his mother finds herself in danger, he must make his way through the seedy underworld of 1980s Brisbane. Boy Swallows Universe stars Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals), Simon Baker (The Mentalist), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).
Dead Boy Detectives
April
Originally set to be a spinoff of Max’s Doom Patrol, Dead Boy Detectives has since shifted streaming services and universes. After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the creative side of DC Studios, it was determined that Max was no longer the right home for the series. Netflix then took over, with comic creator Neil Gaiman confirming that the show would be set in the same world as the Netflix series The Sandman instead – a show that Gaiman also wrote the source material for. Dead Boy Detectives follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri, Fate: The Winx Saga) – ghosts who decided to stay behind on Earth rather than move on to the afterlife. They use their unique connection to the supernatural to solve crimes on Earth with the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson, Last Night in Soho).
Devil May Cry
TBD
Sinister forces are at play in this anime adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series. Devil May Cry follows Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire who has made it his life’s mission to avenge his mother’s death by killing all demons. During this mission, he becomes caught in the middle of a plot to open the portal between the human and demon realms, unaware just how much the fate of both worlds lies with him. The series is being produced by Adi Shankar, who is also behind Netflix’s recent Castlevania adaptations.
Eric
TBD
This weird, dark and emotional thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch has been in the works for a while, but sounds like it’s going to be well worth waiting for. Eric is set in 1980s New York, where puppeteer Vincent (Cumberbatch) – the creator of a popular children’s TV show – is desperately searching for his missing nine-year-old son. His increasingly volatile state leads him to become convinced he can bring his son home with the help of a blue monster puppet called Eric. Written by The Hour screenwriter Abi Morgan, Eric also stars Gaby Hoffman (Transparent) as Vincent’s wife Cassie, and Ozark’s McKinley Belcher III as Detective Michael Ledroit.
Exploding Kittens
TBD
Based on the popular card game of the same name, Exploding Kittens is an animated series that sees the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell make its way to Earth as God and the Devil are brought to life in the bodies of chonky house cats. Tom Ellis, who is well known for playing Lucifer in Lucifer, switches sides by lending his voice to God Cat in this series. Other notable actors in the cast include Lucy Liu (Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angels), Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows), and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Home Economics).
Fertility Fraudster
TBD
If you loved The Tinder Swindler, this new true-crime documentary looks set to be similarly scandalous, revealing the shocking story of Dutch YouTuber Jonathan Meijer, who fathered more than 500 children across the world in a fraud which has global implications for the fertility industry. This explosive and twisty tale of a relentless scammer will feature interviews with a group of aggrieved mothers who are on a mission to change the law to stop the crimes of people like Meijer for good. Fertility Fraudster (working title) is currently in production from the team behind John McAfee documentary Running With The Devil.
Fool Me Once
January 1
This will be the eighth of Harlan Coben’s bestselling novels to be adapted for Netflix, following hits like Stay Close and The Stranger, with the setting for this eight-part thriller relocating from the US to the north-west of England. Michelle Keegan (Our Girl) plays Maya, a woman coming to terms with the brutal murder of her husband (Richard Armitage, The Stranger), only to get the shock of her life when she spots him alive and well on her daughter’s nanny cam. Sweet Tooth‘s Adeel Akhtar plays the detective investigating Joe’s murder and grappling secrets of his own, and Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) will play Joe’s protective mother. Fool Me Once is out on Netflix on New Year’s Day.
Geek Girl
TBD
Starring Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), Tim Downie (Baldur’s Gate 3) and Jemima Rooper (As If), Geek Girl is a British-Canadian TV series based on Holly Smale’s 2013 novel of the same name. Carey plays neurodivergent teen Harriet Manners, whose life is turned upside down when she’s plucked from obscurity to become the face of a high-profile fashion campaign. Filming began on the series in England before moving to Ottawa, Canada in July 2023.
Griselda
January 25
Griselda Blanco was a notorious and ruthless Colombian drug lord in Miami during the seventies and eighties, and now Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara is bringing her story to life in this dark six-part Netflix drama. The series will examine how she balanced being a devoted mother of three with building a smart but savage cocaine trafficking business. Griselda comes from Narcos’ showrunner Eric Newman and director Andres Baiz, and also features Narcos stars Alberto Ammann and Alberto Guerra. It arrives on Netflix on 25th January.
Kaos
TBD
This curious contemporary British twist on Greek mythology – starring none other than Jeff Goldblum – has been in the works since 2018, but Netflix has confirmed it’s finally being released during 2024. Over eight episodes, we’ll see six human strangers on Earth discover they’re part of an ancient prophecy, and might just have to save the world from the apocalypse, with Goldblum playing an all-powerful but insecure Zeus. This darkly comic series will explore love, power and life in the underworld, and comes from The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell.
Kristen Bell’s As-Yet-Untitled Comedy
TBD
It might not have a name yet, but this new comedy series starring Kristen Bell (The Good Place) and Adam Brody (Fleishman Is In Trouble) has been in the works since March 2023, and is loosely based on the real-life experiences of writer and star of Barely Famous Erin Foster. The comedy centres on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell), and a charming, unconventional and stuck-in-his-ways rabbi (Brody). It’s likely this series won’t arrive on Netflix before the latter half of 2024.
Magic: The Gathering
TBD
Not much has been revealed since a Magic: The Gathering animated series was first announced in 2021. Brandon Routh is still set to voice the lead character Gideon Jura, and according to IGN, the show was fully written and had all voice recordings complete in 2021 and was set to premiere in the latter half of 2022. However, the series did go through a creative overhaul early on with The Russo Brothers leaving and Transformers: Prime co-creator Jeff Kline stepping in as Executive Producer, which could have contributed to the delay. There’s still no official release date for the series yet, but hopefully fans of the card game that the series is based on won’t have to wait much longer for this adaptation.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
January
Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a sequel series to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which explored unresolved storylines from the 1980s series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Created by Kevin Smith, this series will follow He-Man and his heroic warriors as they once again face off against Skeletor, who is now armed with the might of Motherboard. The voice cast for Revolution remains mostly the same with Christopher Wood (Supergirl) reprising his role as Prince Adam/He-Man and Mark Hamill (Star Wars) reprising his role as Skeletor. However, Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) will be replacing Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as the voice of Teela and Keith David (The Thing, Rick and Morty) will be voicing Hordak in place of the late Kevin Conroy (Batman the Animated Series). Meg Foster, who played Evil-Lyn in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie from 1987 is also joining the cast as the voice of Motherboard. The next epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull is set to premiere in January 2024.
One Day
TBD
Anyone still disappointed by the 2011 film adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel One Day (starring an unconvincingly northern Anne Hathaway), then fear not: the new Netflix series looks like it’s going to be a much better bet. This whopping fourteen-episode production will star Ambika Mod (This Is Going To Hurt) and Leo Woodall (White Lotus) as Emma and Dexter, who we meet as university students, before we get a yearly glimpse into their lives on 15th July each year over the next two decades. The series also features Amber Grappy (The Baby), Tim McInnerny (The Serpent) and Jonny Weldon (House of the Dragon), and be warned – things get emotional.
Ripley
TBD
Originally set to air on Showtime, the eight-episode limited series Ripley was bought by Netflix in Feb. 2023. Starring Dakota Fanning (The Twilight Saga) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), this psychological thriller is based on the 1955 Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The series follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter living in 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to track down his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn, Stardust), in Italy and try to convince him to give up his cushy, trust-funded life of luxury and come back home. This case appears to be simple enough, but once Ripley and Dickie’s paths cross, the former finds himself stumbling down a path of deceit, fraud, and murder. Ripley was in the post-production stage when the series was acquired by Netflix, so it will likely be available early 2024.
Supacell
TBD
This Black British superhero series was created by pioneering rapper-turned-filmmaker Rapman, and is about a group of five ordinary Londoners who develop superpowers. Supacell stars Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki, who has to bring these new superheroes together in order to save the woman he loves, Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder). With similar vibes to E4’s hit show Misfits and more recent Disney+ series Extraordinary, Supacell should give bigger Marvel and DC shows a real run for their money.
Tall Pines
TBD
After capturing our hearts with Channel 4 comedy Feel Good and a top-notch performance on Taskmaster, Canadian comedian Mae Martin is going down an altogether darker route with Netflix thriller Tall Pines. Martin will executive produce, write and star in this eight-part intergenerational drama, which is set in a pleasant but sinister rural town, and examines the complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teenagers and adults. Martin described the show as an “insane roller coaster” when it was greenlit in April 2023, so this is one we’ll be eagerly awaiting to arrive on Netflix during 2024.
The Brothers Sun
January 4
After the mysterious assassination of his crime boss father in Taipei, Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) must travel to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (played by the iconic Michelle Yeoh), and naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), the latter of which had no idea about the true nature of the family business until now. The Sun family not only has to contend with the death of a father and husband, but they also must deal with the power vacuum his death leaves behind and fight to maintain their power and status. The Brothers Sun is part comedy, part family drama, and full of action. Thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer for this series either as all eight episodes drop on Netflix Jan 4, 2024.
The Gentlemen
TBD
Guy Ritchie is adapting his 2019 film of the same name into a follow-up Netflix series. The film saw American gangster Michael Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) trying to sell off his highly sought-after marijuana empire in London, and this eight-part series will see ex-soldier Eddie Horniman (Theo James, Divergent) inherit his aristocrat father’s sprawling property, only to discover he’s sitting atop Pearson’s massive weed farm. This makes him an instant target of some of the nastiest characters in Britain’s criminal underworld, and if he wants to keep control of the business, he’ll have to play them at their own highly dangerous games. Also starring Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) and the legendary Vinnie Jones, The Gentlemen arrives on Netflix later in 2024.
The Perfect Couple
TBD
Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, The Perfect Couple follows Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson, Bad Sisters) as she prepares to marry into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families, the Winburys. Novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies) and her husband Tag (Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan) spare no expense for their son Benji’s (Billy Howle, Under the Banner of Heaven) big day, despite Greer’s disapproval of Amelia. When a body appears on the beach, and brings a plethora of secrets with it, everyone becomes a suspect as the festivities are put on hold. Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) and Dakota Fanning also star in this murder-mystery series, which is still set to premiere in 2024 despite filming being paused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
TBD
Set after the 2018 video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider, this anime series is meant to bridge the gap between Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ “Survivor Trilogy” of video games and the classic Tomb Raider games of the ‘90s and early 2000s into one “unified timeline.” Even though the Alicia Vikander-starring 2018 film Tomb Raider also takes inspiration from the “Survivor Trilogy,” The Legend of Lara Croft is totally unrelated. Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) is voicing series heroine Lara Croft in this iteration, but fans of the 2013-2018 video games will still find a familiar voice among the cast. Earl Baylon will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiva, Lara’s friend and confidant that often comes along on her adventures. The series is also set to feature the first appearance of Lara’s tech expert Zip (voiced by Allen Maldonado) since the 2008 game Tomb Raider: Underworld. There’s no definitive release window for the series as of yet, but fans can expect to see the next chapter of Lara Croft’s adventures on Netflix sometime in 2024.
Toxic Town
TBD
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Bafta-winning Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) will star in this true-crime drama, which tells the story of one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals, the Corby poisonings in the late 1980s. The four-part series comes from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker’s production company, and will centre on three mothers who take on an Erin Brockovich-style fight for justice after toxic waste mismanagement led to a tragically high number of birth defects in the local community of Corby in Northamptonshire. Its impressive cast also includes Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty), Rory Kinnear (James Bond) and Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle. Production began in August 2023, so we can expect it later on in 2024.