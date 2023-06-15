Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Beyond the Sea

The question we’re left with is whether Cliff – who knows that his own survival depends on David’s – will accept the arrogant kicked-chair invitation, or will choose to destroy them both and the mission along with them. That’s for us to interpret, but “Beyond the Sea” drops a few hints along the way…

To begin with, we’re invited to share David’s vision of himself as a hero, even one for our times. He’s an artist who lovingly sketches his kids, listens to French music, and generously gives his wife orgasms, all the while being a handsome American astronaut on a space mission that’s all about – as he tells the couple at the movie theatre – “the survival of the human body, of life.” What a guy.

Cliff, by contrast, is introduced as a much pricklier character. He’s a throwback to an older style of masculinity, someone who chops wood, spear-fishes, says grace at mealtimes, makes his young son Henry call him “Sir”, and “wail(s) on him plenty” to keep him in line. (This barely-there, polite boy who watches everything going on at home in a kind of traumatised silence apparently needs to be kept violently in line.)

Cliff has made the unilateral decision to move his family away from civilisation to the rural isolation of Cape Ann, Massachusetts. “Way out of the city, which I like,” he tells David. As for what his wife Lana (Kate Mara) and son like, no matter. “I think she likes it,” says Cliff, not having asked her. As head of the family, he makes the decisions. It’s a world in which – like in David’s kids’ bedroom when he was kissing them goodnight – little boys are given toy spaceships and planets to imagine their futures, while little girls get a dollhouse.

The Lana we meet clearly doesn’t like the new place. Distractedly reading the pulp bestsellers of the day – Arthur Hailey’s Airport and Jacqueline Susann’s Hollywood addiction hit Valley of the Dolls – Mara’s character seems bored, lonely, distant and craves society. When she tentatively asks Cliff if they could host a garden party to meet the locals, and he nixes the idea, it’s possible to piece together this man’s motivation for wanting to keep his beautiful “butterfly” wife in the middle of nowhere, away from the temptations and threats of other people. She is his, after all.

Threats are out there, as David’s story shows. Early on in the episode, a Charles Manson-like cult led by Rory Culkin’s “Kappa” breaks into his California home, destroys his replica and – in a highly distressing scene – murders his wife and kids in apparent protest at the unnatural abomination of the robot timeshare. That motivates Lana’s suggestion that Cliff offer David temporary use of his “Link” as a respite from his spaceship-bound grief. For Cliff’s own survival, he needs David not to throw himself out of the airlock, so it’s in everybody’s interest to try to help the man.