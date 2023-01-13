Plane and M3GAN Show January B-Movies Don’t Have to Suck

January movies suck. Right? At least that’s always been the conventional wisdom. Just as movies released in the second half of August and early September are considered to be weak stragglers and cast-offs after the summer rush, the post-holiday haze of the very beginning of a New Year is supposed to be the same kind of repository for the trash that isn’t awards-worthy or good enough to spend a lot of marketing dollars on. After all, the kids are back in school, no one has money, so who cares?

The truth of the matter, however, is that over the years January has gradually shed its stigma of being a cinematic burial site. Now that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of garbage shoved onto multiplex screens during the first month of the year—far from it. But as two recent examples show, January can be just as much fun for moviegoers as any other period, especially if one is looking for the kind of escapist genre fare that once was known in the vernacular as “B-movies.”

Let’s also make it clear that we’re talking about new movies getting their first release in January, and not films that creep into theaters for a week in December to qualify for awards before getting a wider release a month later. No one should confuse awards fare like the current (and excellent) contender Women Talking with releases like M3GAN or the newly released Plane. Those latter two certainly aren’t going to win any major awards, but they’re all of a lot of fun…

M3GAN Never Takes Itself Too Seriously

M3GAN is already a monster hit, overperforming on its opening weekend to the tune of $30 million and benefiting from a social media-driven marketing campaign that introduced a whole new generation to their own killer doll movie (we’re old enough to remember when Chucky and Annabelle were all the rage). And it comes from the newly aligned combination of Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Films and James Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, two of the best-known names in horror today.