Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Demon 79

Enter: Satanic minion Gaap (a very funny turn from Papa Essiedu. Gaap’s a kind of Clarence from It’s a Wonderful Life by way of The Good Place, but in the impressively pimped-out form of Boney M’s Bobby Farrell). When Nida unwittingly activates his talisman, she triggers a ticking apocalypse clock. If she doesn’t sacrifice three human lives over the next three days, then it’s burning skies time. Three murders to avert the death of billions. Can Nida do it?

Can she! Well no, she can’t, but by the end, it’s not for a lack of trying. The demonic contract turns out to be the very thing that gets Nida’s groove back. And in a rushed development at the end, Gaap turns out to be the ally she’s been lacking.

“Demon 79” is a terrific episode, bloody, funny, unsettling, and tackling real-world truths through an inventive fantasy lens. It’s presented under the series’ new “Red Mirror” imprint, and expertly styled by Doctor Who director Toby Haynes and co. in homage to 1970s British horror. It’s a fitting tribute to make, seeing as that’s where it all began inspiration-wise for so many beloved series, from Black Mirror, to Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, to Inside No. 9 whose “The Devil of Christmas” would be a good double-bill here.

The murderous impulse was always in Nida, as shown by two beautifully violent, screechily scored fantasy sequences in which she smashes her National Front-supporting colleague Vicky’s head through a glass shop counter, and strangles a customer who choked his wife to death (Nathan Barley’s Nicholas Burns in a mini-Charlie Brooker reunion).

Those attacks though, were all in Nida’s mind. The real thing proves trickier for her conscience. Her killing spree gets off to a hesitant start, but by the end, having bludgeoned two wrong’uns and stabbed an innocent bystander, she’s raring to go. That’s because Nida’s settled on a target – sinister Tory parliamentary candidate Michael Smart, the acceptable race of racism and bigotry, and as Gaap’s flashforward tells her, the future PM destined to lead the UK into a dystopian future. (Those robo-dogs in Metalhead? His fault.) Even though it’s going to piss off Satan, who’s apparently a big fan, Nida is dead set on taking Smart out.

She fails, thanks to the intervention of Shaun Dooley’s police officer Len (a none-more-1970s type from his moustache down to the cigarette ash he drops on crime scene corpses). Her failure, though, does set off a nuclear apocalypse that kills him, everyone else and their little dog too, so in a roundabout way, job done.