Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Review

That’s why, when the return of Tegan and Ace was announced, David Tennant was spotted filming and rumours began to swirl around even more cameos — not to mention the triple threat of Cybermen, Daleks and the Master — I couldn’t help be put in mind of the divisive finale of Enterprise. That show, for those who don’t know, decided to frame the final episode as a holographic romp created by characters from the infinitely-more successful Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The TNG characters’ presence dominated proceedings, and left the show’s regular cast feeling decidedly left-out of what should have been their swansong. With everything being crammed into the “The Power of the Doctor,” I wondered if Whittaker was about to be bumped out of the limelight at what could have been her finest hour.

And was she? Well… It’s complicated, and a bit messy, which are words I’ve resorted to fairly often over the course of all these reviews. Thirteen is everywhere and nowhere; the “real” Doctor is literally erased halfway through by the Master’s scheme, but a holographic duplicate means that Whittaker still gets to be a meaningful presence in multiple plot-threads at once, bouncing off companions old and new.

One character who is given unexpectedly short shrift, considering he helped save he universe not so long ago, is Dan. When he almost comes a cropper during the space-train action scene that opens this episode (and refreshes our memory of the Cybermasters), Dan decides enough is enough and leaves the TARDIS behind. Normally this would set a companion up for some Earth-bound antics that would ultimately reunite them with the Doctor, but not here. Dan barely even gets to say goodbye before being shuffled off-screen, but at least he’s notionally still around for future adventures.

This isn’t just Whittaker’s final episode, of course, nor John Bishop’s, nor Mandip Gill’s – it’s also the last outing for showrunner Chris Chibnall, at least for the foreseeable future. For better and for worse, here Chibnall sticks closely to the format of the other big-hitter episodes from his time helming Doctor Who. That means we start with lots of massive on-screen captions as the story flits back and forth across history setting things up, eventually settling in on present-day Earth.

Here, the audience are reunited with both Dorothy “Ace” McShane and Tegan Jovanka, last seen in “Survival” and “Remembrance of the Daleks,” respectively. We don’t learn how the two met (not yet, anyway), and curiously there’s no mention of A Charitable Earth, Ace’s company established in The Sarah Jane Adventures, but they’re still sleuthing away on their own mysteries like so many of the Doctor’s companions tend to. Today’s conundrums: twelve missing seismologists, fifteen missing paintings.