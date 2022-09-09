Best New UK TV Drama For Autumn 2022: The Devil’s Hour, Crossfire, The Rig, Inside Man & More

As the nights draw in and autumn arrives, some of the year’s hottest TV shows hit our screens, and drama is no exception.

In amongst the new series of cult reality shows like The Great British Bake Off, Strictly Come Dancing, Drag Race UK and I’m a Celebrity, UK TV networks start a fierce competition for the must-watch autumn dramas that will get everyone talking, leaving us with an eye-watering number of release dates to look forward to.

Here are some of the highlights from the UK’s autumn 2022 drama releases.

The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself (Netflix, October)

Netflix’s Spooky Season line-up includes this eight-part drama based on the Half Bad trilogy of YA books by Sally Greene. It tells the story of sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch, who has spent his life being monitored for signs he may follow in his father’s destructive footsteps.