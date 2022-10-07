Derry Girls’ Cultural and 90s Quirks: Explaining Tayto Crisps,You’ve Been Framed, Pudsey Bear & More

Episode One: The Night Before

You’ve Been Framed

When Michelle suggests the gang abandons its film production and instead records some videos for You’ve Been Framed, she’s talking about a TV show that is essentially just home videos people send in of their relatives falling over after one too many shandies at the Christmas party, accidentally flashing their knickers at a wedding, or watching their pets mistakenly running into the back door. Think America’s Funniest Home Movies. It’s so popular that it’s still on to this day, and the £250 prize money for getting your video featured is still the same too.

GCSEs

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, these are the exams taken at age 16, before usually going on to do your A-Levels at 18, the results of which often determine what university you get into. Despite living in this digital age, we still frequently dish out exam results on paper via scary brown envelopes, and for some reason insist on filming kids opening their results live on the news, which can get awkward.

Episode Two: The Affair

Children In Need

This annual BBC charity event was always a Very Big Deal when you were at school. Since the mid-1980s, Pudsey Bear has been the charity’s adorable mascot, and as we see with Clare, the youth of the UK usually fundraise by being sponsored to stay silent or fast for 24 hours, or do something ridiculous like shave their head or sit in a bath full of baked beans. Then it’s home to watch the live Children In Need fundraising show which bizarrely jumped from daft entertainment like newsreaders doing a Mamma Mia medley to an incredibly moving/traumatising short film about precisely how and why children need the charity’s support. It’s certainly a rollercoaster of a broadcast but it also tends to raise a whopping £40 million quid or so.

Stars In Their Eyes

An absolute powerhouse of 1990s entertainment shows, Stars in Their Eyes saw members of the public impersonating famous singers. Hosted by Matthew Kelly, the show became iconic for its contestants announcing “Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…” before disappearing through grand sliding doors into a thick fog of dry ice, then (via camera trickery) immediately re-emerging through the mist dressed as their chosen singer ready to perform. The finale was particularly epic, as the public would vote in their millions before Matthew Kelly dramatically revealed live on air how many votes each contestant received:

Episode Three: Stranger on a Train

Tayto crisps

A truly iconic Irish brand of crisps, its signature flavour is Cheese & Onion, and the brand invented the first flavoured crisp production process.

Home And Away / Neighbours

Although the UK has its own soaps like Eastenders and Coronation Street, two of the most popular continuing daytime dramas are Australian exports Neighbours and Home and Away (or at least they were until Neighbours was cancelled and ended earlier this year). The train manager in Season 3 Episode 3 references Pippa from Home and Away, a character famously played by two different actresses after the first actress, Vanessa Downing, left. Michelle, meanwhile, references Bouncer, an iconic Neighbours character in the form of a lovable golden Labrador, who famously once had a dream about getting married: