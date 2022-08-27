Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Rumours: Sorting the Fact From the (Fan) Fiction

If there’s one thing that 60 years of Doctor Who has taught us, it’s that the show likes to keep us guessing, and its unique brand of fans really, really like to guess what might happen in the show’s future. Or the past. Or in a parallel universe. You know, timey wimey… stuff.

We’ve still got a while to wait to find out what the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations will bring, as episodes are not set to air until the end of 2023, but photos and videos of the filming taking place this summer have sent fan theories into overdrive.

Unsurprisingly, returning showrunner Russell T Davies really gets what makes Doctor Who fans tick, and his savvy use of Instagram has teased some very special announcements about the 60th anniversary. These so far have included the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, upcoming roles by Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney, and of course Ncuti Gatwa becoming the next Doctor.

But, according to the fans, what is the nature of the tenth Doctor and Donna Noble’s return? Why is Yasmin Finney’s character called Rose? And which classic Who villain is Neil Patrick Harris reviving?