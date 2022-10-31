Classic British Ghost Stories To Watch This Halloween: M R James, Mark Gatiss, Ghostwatch & More

Be sure to lock your doors when you get home tonight, Halloween fans, for there’s a sinister, unearthly presence walking the streets this All Hallows’ Eve.

We don’t mean actual ghosts, obviously, we’re talking about all those precocious costumed youths in shoddily applied face paint having the audacity to knock on your door demanding some of the multipack of snack-size sweets you got from Tesco on the way home from work. Bought them for trick-or-treaters? Pffft. Those Haribo were all for you, and you know it.

So embrace the darkness (and the sugar), draw the curtains, and shut out the world ready to scare yourself silly with these classic British TV ghost stories.

Whistle and I’ll Come to You (1968)

An absolute classic in the ghost story genre, this deeply atmospheric and unnerving production is Jonathan Miller’s adaptation of the 1904 M. R. James tale ‘Oh Whistle, and I’ll Come to You, My Lad’. It stars Shakespearean actor Michael Hordern as the too-clever-for-his-own-good professor on a solitary holiday in Norfolk, who finds a mysterious bone whistle protruding from a grave while on a cliffside walk. He takes it back to his hotel, blows the whistle (obviously), and things go south for him from there.