Christmas TV Guide 2022: New UK Festive Drama, Comedy & Films
There's no Doctor Who Christmas Special this year, but there are new festive episodes of Ghosts, Detectorists and more. Here's our guide to British Christmas TV in 2022.
It’s the most wonderful tiiiiime of the yeeeeear! Wherever you fall on a festive scale of Scrooge to Elf, it’s certainly the best time of year for good telly: Christmas TV is every channel and streaming service’s time to shine, as they adorn their listings with sparkly specials and festive films. 2022 is no different, with everything from Christmas comedy offerings from Ghosts and Detectorists, a new animated family film from the team behind The Gruffalo, and brand-new soppy festive rom-coms (Christmances, if you will).
There’s also quite the selection box of Christmas dramas – including a dark retelling of Dickens’ Great Expectations and the last ever episode of Doc Martin – which is just as well considering this will be the first holiday season without a special Doctor Who episode since the show relaunched back in 2005.
We’ll keep this list updated with announcements and release dates as the Christmas TV schedules are confirmed, but for now stock up on the Celebrations and cheese straws because there’s plenty of TV treats to keep you entertained all the way through to New Year.
DRAMA
Great Expectations (BBC One)
Peaky Blinders and SAS: Rogue Heroes writer Steven Knight is no stranger to a Dickens novel TV adaptation, as he was behind the hit festive mini-series A Christmas Carol in 2019. His latest period drama, Great Expectations stars Oscar-winning Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as jilted spinster Miss Havisham alongside Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead as the orphan Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) as Estella. Matt Berry (Toast of London) also appears as Mr Pumblechook.
His Dark Materials (BBC One)
As we heard at NYC Comic Con, The Amber Spyglass, the third and final instalment of the His Dark Materials trilogy, sees Lord Asriel building his army, gathering the greatest warriors from every world, ready to try to take down the Authority. Lyra is back with her mother Mrs Coulter, and is still on the run from the Magisterium, and we’ll see her and Will take a treacherous journey to the Land of the Dead to find Roger and Will’s father. Prepare for a moving farewell to this epic fantasy drama. The final season starts on HBO on Monday the 5th of December and we’ll announce the BBC air date when it’s confirmed.
Doc Martin (ITV)
After ten series and almost two decades, the final ever episode of this cosy Cornish drama will air this Christmas, as ITV says goodbye to Martin Clunes as the grumpy Doctor Martin Ellingham. The festive farewell will feature all the regular inhabitants of the fictional seaside town of Portwen, including Caroline Catz (DCI Banks) as Martin’s wife Louisa, Ian McNeice (Doctor Who) as Bert Large, and Eastenders’ Joe Absolom as his son Al.
Death in Paradise (BBC One)
The long-running Caribbean crime drama is back for its second Christmas special in 2022, with Ralf Little (The Royle Family) returning as DI Neville Parker. The festive episode takes a spooky turn as an old case of Selwyn (Don Warrington, Rising Damp) comes back to haunt him following the death of a true crime podcaster who had been investigating a missing child. Marlon (Tahj Miles, Small Axe) spends a night in a haunted house, and we may see some festive romance for Neville too.
Call The Midwife (BBC One)
The Call The Midwife Christmas special has become a festive tradition, and Nancy, Trixie and Lucille are back with another heartwarming Christmas episode in 2022. The official Twitter account posted a sneak peek including a photo of a snowball fight, and show creator Heidi Thomas has confirmed the festive special will see ‘something rather wonderful’ happening to Trixie, while ‘Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness’. It’s not all doom and gloom, though: there will also be a story of a single mum who has recently left prison finding a community at Christmas just when she needs it most.
COMEDY
Ghosts (BBC One)
After an unexpectedly poignant series four, thank goodness we’ve got a festive instalment of our favourite spooks to lighten the mood, as Ghosts returns for its third Christmas special in 2022. The episode will feature a festive trip down memory lane that causes Pat Butcher (Jim Howick) to question his very identity, while the ghosts also rustle up a surprise present for Alison after her Christmas lunch plans go awry.
Detectorists (BBC Four)
Five years after this BAFTA-winning comedy finished airing, fans are being treated to a special, feature-length episode of Detectorists for Christmas 2022. The 75-minute episode will reunite Andy (Mackenzie Crook, Pirates of the Caribbean), Lance (Toby Jones, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and the Danesbury Metal Detecting Club.
The Cleaner (BBC One)
The Christmas special of Greg Davies’ sitcom The Cleaner was confirmed as part of the series two announcement earlier this year. The series, an English-language remake of a German original, stars Davies as ‘Wicky’, a crime-scene cleaner who encounters loved ones of the murder victims whose gory deaths he’s been tasked with cleaning up, with previous guest stars including David Mitchell (Peep Show) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown).
Two Doors Down (BBC 2)
Popular Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down features suburban couple Beth (Arabella Weir, The Fast Show) and Eric (Alex Norton, Hatton Garden) and their quirky fellow residents of Latimer Close. The festive special was announced along with the sixth series of the show, and will see the neighbours test their friendships to the limit.
Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators (BBC One)
Oddball detectives Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton, Waterloo Road) and Luella Shakespeare (Jo Joyner, EastEnders) are back for a Christmas special of this comedy crime drama on the BBC. Their festive case sees Frank and Lu searching to unmask the ‘voice in the dark’ who threatens to destroy Wintermas.
Bad Education (BBC Three)
A decade after the BBC Three sitcom first aired, Bad Education is back for a fourth series, starting with a Christmas special. Comedian (and Bad Education co-creator) Jack Whitehall returns as Abbey Grove teacher Alfie Wicks for the festive episode, as does Gavin and Stacey’s Mathew Horne as the school’s ex-headteacher, and former pupils Stephen (Layton Williams, The Cleaner) and Mitchell (Charlie Wernham, Hollyoaks) will now be stepping up as teachers.
FAMILY/CHILDREN’S
The Boy The Mole The Fox and the Horse (BBC One)
Charlie Mackesy’s internationally bestselling illustrated book will be brought to life in a short animated film, telling the poignant story of a boy making unlikely animal friendships as he tries to find his way home. The voice cast includes Tom Hollander (Rev) and Luther’s Idris Elba.
Gangsta Granny Strikes Again (BBC One)
Once again, a popular David Walliams story is being adapted for the BBC, this time a sequel to the hit children’s book Gangsta Granny, which the BBC turned into a film back in 2013. Ben is getting used to life without his beloved, mischievous granny, until a string of robberies occur, with all the clues pointing towards her. Walliams himself stars as Ben’s Dad alongside Sheridan Smith (Cilla) as Mum, Linda. The cast also includes comedians Kevin Bishop and Griff Rhys Jones.
The Smeds and the Smoos (BBC One)
The Gruffalo’s Julia Donaldson will once again provide us with a festive family animation, as the BBC adapts the book she wrote with Alex Scheffler, The Smeds and the Smoos. The red Smeds and the blue Smoos must overcome their differences as they search for young Janet and Bill, who have escaped together. Starring comedian Bill Bailey as Grandfather Smed alongside his sworn enemy, Grandmother Smoo (Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh), the voice cast also includes Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey), Paddington’s Sally Hawkins and Meera Syal (The Devil’s Hour).
Malory Towers (CBBC)
This boarding school drama based on the Enid Blyton novels is back with a two-part special which will see Darrell Rivers and her friends welcome Great Granny Mary and Ron’s younger brother Fred to Malory Towers.
Dodger (CBBC)
CBBC’s hit comedy drama telling the ‘prequel’ to the events of Dickens’ Oliver Twist returns for three specials, including a Christmas episode featuring EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, in which Dodger and his boys gatecrash a party at 10 Downing Street. Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston and Alex Kingston also star, with Eccleston playing Fagin.
Christmas Panto: Dick Whittington (CBeebies)
The CBeebies Christmas Panto is back for 2022, this time with the classic story of Dick Whittington and his Cat, starring many of CBeebies’ best-loved performers. It’s been filmed in front of a live theatre audience, so get ready to join in with lots of fun audience participation from the comfort of your sofa. It’s behiiiiiind you!
QUIZZES
Big Fat Quiz of the Year (Channel 4)
Jimmy Carr will be back to quiz three teams of comedians on all the biggest events of 2022. Considering all that’s gone on, this could be a very long episode indeed.
Richard Osman’s Christmas House of Games (BBC One)
The festive House of Games special will feature Anneka Rice, who already appeared on the show in series one, and judging from her tweet at the filming in July, it’ll be airing on Boxing Day.
Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win (ITV)
After the first series aired earlier in the year, this entertainment quiz show is back for a celebrity Christmas special featuring David Walliams and Rylan.
The Hit List (BBC One)
The 2022 festive celebrity special of this music quiz presented by Marvin and Rochelle Humes features radio presenters Richie Anderson and Gary Davies.
ENTERTAINMENT
Taskmaster’s New Year Treat (Channel 4)
The festive Taskmaster special is back once again and will see five celebrities compete in a one-off episode of sublime silliness. We’ll confirm the line-up shortly.
Would I Lie To You? At Christmas (BBC One)
This year’s festive Would I Lie To You? special is a particular treat for Doctor Who fans, as the line-up includes Christopher Eccleston! The former ninth Doctor will appear alongside comedian Guz Khan, Gloria Hunniford and Sophie Willan, as well as regular team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell.
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)
After the show’s fifth series finished in October, fans will be pleased to know there’s another Christmas Gone Fishing in the works, with more delightful ruminations, daft antics and bad fishing from comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.
QI (BBC Two)
Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies return for the festive edition of series T of this panel show packed with interesting facts.
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
By now a mainstay of the Christmas Day listings, once again six new celebrities take to the floor with a professional partner to compete to be crowned Strictly’s Christmas champion.
Portrait Artist of the Year Christmas Special (Sky Arts)
Six celebrities will take on the festive challenge of painting one of three famous sitters: Slade’s Noddy Holder, designer Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen and singer Mica Paris.
Blankety Blank (BBC One)
Host Bradley Walsh and a panel of six celebrities will help lucky contestants try and win some naff festive prizes.
The Greatest Snowman (Channel 4)
After a successful debut in 2021, this celebrity snow sculpting competition is back, once again fronted by Sue Perkins, with Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen – one of last year’s competitors – on hand to give advice.
Christmas Repair Shop (BBC One)
Jay Blades and his team are back for a festive edition of The Repair Shop in 2022. They took to their Instagram stories to ask for people with specifically Christmas-themed items to apply to be on the show, so expect it to be a very festive episode.
FACTUAL/DOCUMENTARY
The Mystery of the Nativity (Sky Arts)
The nativity is one of the most famous stories ever told, and has been recreated countless times, so art critic Waldemar Januszczak takes a look at some nativity artwork through the ages and decodes its hidden meanings.
Royal Institution Christmas Lectures (BBC Four)
In a tradition dating back to 1825, a group of scientists will once again inspire children and adults alike with hands-on science demonstrations and mind-expanding talks. In 2022, Professor Dame Sue Black will reveal the secrets of forensic science.
Christmas with Mary Berry and Friends (BBC One)
Cookery icon Mary Berry will be giving her ultimate masterclass in creating a foolproof Christmas dinner.
FILMS
Your Christmas or Mine (Amazon Prime)
Yet again, the unreliability of the British railway service becomes the perfect plot point for a Christmas romcom, and we are very much here for it. Loved up students Hayley and James (Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield) both attempt a Christmas surprise by turning up at each other’s childhood homes for the holidays, before getting snowed in, meaning they end up having to experience each other’s family Christmas without their partner. It’s got an impressive cast including Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), and The Crown’s Alex Jennings. Perfect light and fluffy Christmas viewing. It arrives on Friday the 2nd of December, so could be a good accompaniment to putting up the decorations.
Christmas in the Caribbean (101 films Digital Release)
Diva trio Liz Hurley, Caroline Quentin and Stephanie Beacham all holidaying on a tropical island at Christmas with access to seemingly endless cocktails? Shut up and take our money. This festive British rom-com sees a jilted bride Rachel (Liz Hurley) take her two gal pals on what should have been her Caribbean honeymoon, where she inevitably falls in love with a silver fox called Alessandro. But of course, things don’t go smoothly, and all kinds of tropical-festive shenanigans occur. A trashy delight arriving on Monday the 5th of December.
This Christmas (Sky Cinema & NOW)
Like we said, the British railway is often the unspoken star of a good Christmas romcom, and Sky’s new festive film This Christmas takes place on a train commute between the village of Langton and London. Harry Potter’s Alfred Enoch plays Adam alongside Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean) as Emma, and they form an unlikely friendship with their fellow commuters and decide to hold their own Christmas party. It’s an all-star carriage, also featuring the likes of Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It), Ben Miller (Death in Paradise) and Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles. Cheerful, cosy fun.