Christmas TV Guide 2022: New UK Festive Drama, Comedy & Films

His Dark Materials (BBC One)

As we heard at NYC Comic Con, The Amber Spyglass, the third and final instalment of the His Dark Materials trilogy, sees Lord Asriel building his army, gathering the greatest warriors from every world, ready to try to take down the Authority. Lyra is back with her mother Mrs Coulter, and is still on the run from the Magisterium, and we’ll see her and Will take a treacherous journey to the Land of the Dead to find Roger and Will’s father. Prepare for a moving farewell to this epic fantasy drama. The final season starts on HBO on Monday the 5th of December and we’ll announce the BBC air date when it’s confirmed.

Doc Martin (ITV)

After ten series and almost two decades, the final ever episode of this cosy Cornish drama will air this Christmas, as ITV says goodbye to Martin Clunes as the grumpy Doctor Martin Ellingham. The festive farewell will feature all the regular inhabitants of the fictional seaside town of Portwen, including Caroline Catz (DCI Banks) as Martin’s wife Louisa, Ian McNeice (Doctor Who) as Bert Large, and Eastenders’ Joe Absolom as his son Al.

Death in Paradise (BBC One)

The long-running Caribbean crime drama is back for its second Christmas special in 2022, with Ralf Little (The Royle Family) returning as DI Neville Parker. The festive episode takes a spooky turn as an old case of Selwyn (Don Warrington, Rising Damp) comes back to haunt him following the death of a true crime podcaster who had been investigating a missing child. Marlon (Tahj Miles, Small Axe) spends a night in a haunted house, and we may see some festive romance for Neville too.

Call The Midwife (BBC One)

The Call The Midwife Christmas special has become a festive tradition, and Nancy, Trixie and Lucille are back with another heartwarming Christmas episode in 2022. The official Twitter account posted a sneak peek including a photo of a snowball fight, and show creator Heidi Thomas has confirmed the festive special will see ‘something rather wonderful’ happening to Trixie, while ‘Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness’. It’s not all doom and gloom, though: there will also be a story of a single mum who has recently left prison finding a community at Christmas just when she needs it most.

COMEDY

Ghosts (BBC One)

After an unexpectedly poignant series four, thank goodness we’ve got a festive instalment of our favourite spooks to lighten the mood, as Ghosts returns for its third Christmas special in 2022. The episode will feature a festive trip down memory lane that causes Pat Butcher (Jim Howick) to question his very identity, while the ghosts also rustle up a surprise present for Alison after her Christmas lunch plans go awry.

Detectorists (BBC Four)

Five years after this BAFTA-winning comedy finished airing, fans are being treated to a special, feature-length episode of Detectorists for Christmas 2022. The 75-minute episode will reunite Andy (Mackenzie Crook, Pirates of the Caribbean), Lance (Toby Jones, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and the Danesbury Metal Detecting Club.