Upcoming Horror Movies in 2023

It doesn’t have to be Halloween to scratch your spooky genre itch – us horror fans can’t get enough of watching scary movies all year long! Luckily, there are still plenty of terrifying flicks on the way in 2023, so we’ve put together a handy release date schedule that will help you keep track of what’s coming out and when.

It’s already been a great year for horror, with Evil Dead Rise, Scream 6, Infinity Pool, Beau Is Afraid, The Pope’s Exorcist, Knock at the Cabin and Renfield all making a splash, but there’s much more to come in the back half of 2023, so you’ll almost certainly find a new horror gem lurking on the horizon.

From highly anticipated theatrical release films like Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Exorcist, The First Omen, and Saw X, to smaller, on-demand streaming films that are set to give you the creeps right by the cosy hearth of your own home, like Natty Knocks, The Passenger, and Bad Things, you can find details of all the new horror offerings waiting to take a bite out of your time right here. Some of them are still awaiting release dates, but we’ll be updating this regularly as those officially slot into this year’s schedule.

Remember who sent you, and to check back after you’ve watched your latest horror obsession for all our coverage of the best horror movies of 2023!