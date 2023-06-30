Upcoming Horror Movies in 2023
It's spooky season all year round with these new horror movies coming your way in 2023!
It doesn’t have to be Halloween to scratch your spooky genre itch – us horror fans can’t get enough of watching scary movies all year long! Luckily, there are still plenty of terrifying flicks on the way in 2023, so we’ve put together a handy release date schedule that will help you keep track of what’s coming out and when.
It’s already been a great year for horror, with Evil Dead Rise, Scream 6, Infinity Pool, Beau Is Afraid, The Pope’s Exorcist, Knock at the Cabin and Renfield all making a splash, but there’s much more to come in the back half of 2023, so you’ll almost certainly find a new horror gem lurking on the horizon.
From highly anticipated theatrical release films like Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Exorcist, The First Omen, and Saw X, to smaller, on-demand streaming films that are set to give you the creeps right by the cosy hearth of your own home, like Natty Knocks, The Passenger, and Bad Things, you can find details of all the new horror offerings waiting to take a bite out of your time right here. Some of them are still awaiting release dates, but we’ll be updating this regularly as those officially slot into this year’s schedule.
Remember who sent you, and to check back after you’ve watched your latest horror obsession for all our coverage of the best horror movies of 2023!
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Bad Girl Boogey (VOD)
|July 4
|Insidious: The Red Door (Theatrical)
|July 7
|Tearsucker (VOD)
|July 7
|The Breach (VOD)
|July 10
|Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)
|July 14
|Quicksand (Shudder)
|July 14
|The Flood (VOD)
|July 14
|Final Cut (Theatrical)
|July 14
|Belle (Limited Theatrical)
|July 14
|Time’s Up (VOD)
|July 18
|Natty Knocks (VOD)
|July 21
|Cobweb (Theatrical)
|July 21
|Mother, May I? (VOD)
|July 21
|Sharksploitation (Shudder)
|July 21
|Haunted Mansion (Theatrical)
|July 28
|Talk To Me (Theatrical)
|July 28
|The Passenger (VOD)
|August 4
|Heir of the Witch (VOD)
|August 4
|Til Death Do Us Part (VOD)
|August 4
|Meg 2: The Trench (Theatrical)
|August 4
|Elevator Game (Shudder)
|August 11
|The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Theatrical)
|August 11
|The Dive (Theatrical)
|August 25
|Bad Things (Shudder)
|August 25
|The Nun 2 (Theatrical)
|September 8
|Poor Things (Theatrical)
|September 8
|Satanic Hispanics (Theatrical)
|September 14
|It Lives Inside (Theatrical)
|September 22
|The Exorcist (Theatrical)
|October 13
|Five Nights at Freddy’s (Theatrical/Peacock)
|October 27
|Saw X (Theatrical)
|October 27
|The First Omen (Theatrical)
|October 31
|Thanksgiving
|November 17
|The Strangers
|TBD
|Dark Harvest
|TBD
|The Sacrifice
|TBD
|Salem’s Lot
|TBD
|Suitable Flesh
|TBD
|Somewhere Quiet
|TBD
|Don’t Suck
|TBD
|Obscura
|TBD
|Deer Camp 86
|TBD
|The Forest Hills
|TBD
|Dampyr
|TBD
|Abigail
|TBD
|Sister Death
|TBD
|The Origin
|TBD
|Everyone Will Burn
|TBD
|The Platform 2 (Netflix)
|TBD
|Knucklebones
|TBD
|The Last Boy on Earth
|TBD
|Cuckoo
|TBD
|True Haunting
|TBD
