Best Horror Movies of the 21st Century

In The Ring, Naomi Watts plays a woman who makes the mistake of investigating the strange death of a friend’s daughter. Like several other classmates, the girl died seven days after watching a VHS tape marred by disturbing imagery. And when Watts’ single mother looks at it too, she gets a cryptic phone call promising her she has “seven days.” Verbinski creates a dreamlike sense of inescapable doom as his film drifts somewhere between reality and a waking nightmare. But if you’ve ever seen what lies at the bottom of The Ring’s inky black well, you know there is no real awakening from the images which have already burrowed deep inside your brain. – DC

18. Kairo (2001)

In most horror movies, the ghosts jump out and say boo or do some sort of physical damage to human protagonists. Not so in Kairo, the techno-horror film from Kiyoshi Kurosawa. His ghosts simply exist, going about their business and hardly regarding the humans. To anyone who thinks that sounds boring, I would recommend they watch the scene in which a ghost runs down a hallway toward a terrified witness. The ghost’s unnatural rhythm, the way she stumbles into a trip that never completes into a fall, the disregard for the human in the room, all of these aspects reveal an existential truth that humans hardly matter on the Earthly realm.

The ghosts in Kairo come through the internet, but Kurosawa isn’t making a film about the fear of modernity. Unlike the misguided American remake Pulse, Kairo doesn’t present computers as pits into Hell or any sort of inherently evil invention. Rather it looks at the internet as a means for increasing our loneliness, tempting humans to turn away from one another and stare at pixels on a screen. That fact makes the ghosts of Kairo all the more real, all the more believable, and all the more haunting. – JG

17. Midsommar (2019)

A horror movie that takes place almost entirely in bright daylight sounds like a gimmick—but this is the second movie from Hereditary director Ari Aster: it’s wall-to-wall trauma. Unlike Hereditary, though, Midsommar does at least have a vein of humor, as recently bereaved Dani (Florence Pugh) takes a trip with her douchebag boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his friends to a remote Swedish village to join in their mid-summer celebrations. With Wicker Man undertones, Aster’s signature graphic deaths, and storming performances from the whole cast, this is a nightmarish psychedelic trip with one of the most delicious endings in recent memory. – RF

16. The Lighthouse (2019)

There are some who would argue that Robert Eggers’ sophomore effort is not a true horror movie. But we say those folks have lost their beans. The Lighthouse is a bizarre, claustrophobic, and ultimately maddening dip into nautical terror. Pulling as much from Lovecraft as 19th-century sailor superstitions, Eggers creates a sea-soaked fever dream that is toxically masculine where The Witch was devilishly feminine. He also provides a great two-hander opportunity for Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, who call down the fury of Poseidon in performances that will sweep you away into the deep black. — DC

15. The Descent (2005)

Not receiving nearly enough attention upon its release, The Descent’s legacy has grown and grown, raising it far above even the status of cult classic. In fact, this damn well is one of the best horror movies ever made in this century or any other. Breathlessly written and directed by Neil Marshall, The Descent stars an all-woman cast and works just as well as a metaphor for the lies and deceits that rot away at our friendships as it does as a viselike exercise in grueling claustrophobic tension.