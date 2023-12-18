The Must-Play Games Coming in 2024

The Prince of Persia games have fallen from prominence since the last big entry in the franchise, The Forgotten Sands, released in 2010. Once a pillar of Ubisoft’s lineup, the series has fallen by the wayside, though Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown may signal a return to form. A traditional 2D platformer, the game draws from the spirit of the original 1989 Jordan Mechner classic and takes a Metroidvania approach to exploration and progression, which sounds like a match made in heaven.

The developers at Ubisoft Montpellier gave us the brilliant Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, so the franchise couldn’t be in more capable hands. The gameplay looks to be snappy and action-packed, with fast-paced combat, enemies with complex attack patterns, and treacherous traversal that is sure to test your reflexes. With hope, The Lost Crown will reignite the fire this once-prominent franchise once had.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – January 25

One of the best ongoing stories in gaming is Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Like a Dragon/Yakuza series, whose next chapter, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga searching for his estranged mother in Hawaii, aided by series mainstay Kazuma Kiryu, who on top of beating up street thugs is grappling with cancer.

The turn-based combat from Yakuza: Like a Dragon returns with some improvements like the ability to more freely move characters around during turns. The tropical setting is sure to be rife with fun mini-games and side hustles as well, but seeing how the Like a Dragon story continues to unfold is the main attraction. With Daniel Dae Kim and Danny Trejo joining the English voiceover cast, this is shaping up to be yet another gripping entry in the ongoing saga.

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Studios – January 26