The Must-Watch TV Shows Coming in 2024

The TV calendar in 2024 has a chance to be something it hasn’t been in a long time … normal.

Pop culture, television included, has been operating under some unique circumstances for the past four or so years. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting things down in 2020 and the dual WGA/SAG work stoppages largely doing the same in 2023, the TV schedule hasn’t had the opportunity to find its rhythm in quite a while. That should all change in 2024 – now, excuse us while we take a moment to recite 10 Hail Mary’s and knock on wood for 20 straight minutes.

The coming year of TV is looking far clearer than we’re used to seeing of late. There are some major new titles and returning hits lined up for the first four months of 2024 and then some intriguing “TBDs” after that. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and take stock of what TV shows we’re most excited to see in 2024!

Note: The following includes only U.S. releases. For U.K. releases, head on over here. For movie releases, head over here.