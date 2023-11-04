Insidious: The Red Door’s Post-Credits Scene Shows Us the Future of the Franchise

What Happens in The Red Door?

Almost a decade after being possessed by the ghost of an old woman from his childhood, Josh is an extremely divorced man with a whole ton of repressed memories. His mother is dead, and he is estranged from his son Dalton. The pair’s spiritual troubles go beyond that, though. Josh is being haunted by the ghost of his father, and Dalton is beginning to unlock his supernatural abilities again in college after randomly drawing a creepy picture of the red door that is used to enter The Further.

Eventually, Josh unravels the truth of his family’s long history with astral projection, and realizes he needs to save Dalton from being trapped in The Further again. His ex-wife Renai (Rose Byrne) helps him rescue Dalton, who is being possessed by the red-faced demon while his body is confined to its lair.

Josh decides to stay behind in The Further to keep the Red Door shut, hoping this will prevent his son from coming to any future harm, but Dalton has his own plan to stay safe, painting over the picture he created of the Red Door with black paint. Luckily, it turns out Josh can safely return to the world of the living, and at the end of the movie it seems like the broken Lambert family may yet be mended.

The Red Door’s Post-Credits Scene Explained

In The Red Door’s post-credits scene, we find out that even though Dalton may have painted over the door to The Further, there’s still a very real chance that the nightmare isn’t really over because the light above door suddenly flickers back on. Theoretically, the Lambert family may be safe, because Josh has made peace with his late father, and Dalton has sealed off access to The Further. The ghost of the demonologist Josh killed when he was possessed, Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), also appears to Josh at the end of the film and tells him he has a bright future, which suggests that the Lambert family is now in a good spot.

But in the third Insidious movie, Chapter 3, unrelated teenager Quinn Brenner was also drawn into The Further. Whether that was only due to her connection with Elise was never made clear, but it appears that it’s only a matter of time before some other unlucky person opens the door one way or another. Though the franchise has tried to loosely cling to Elise and the Lamberts by hopping back and forth in time to produce sequels and prequels, The Red Door does indeed feel like the real end of this chapter, but also a glimmer of something new.

Was The Red Door Successful Enough to Continue the Franchise?

The Red Door was in fact a huge success, making almost $190 million at the box office from only an $18 million budget. Staggeringly, the Insidious franchise as a whole has now grossed over $730 million worldwide on a combined budget of just $42.5 million. The film series is a serious cash cow for Sony and Blumhouse, and it’s incredibly unlikely that they would stop making Insidious films now, especially given the success of The Red Door, which has actually become the highest-grossing film of the series.