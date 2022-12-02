Smile Director: Ending ‘Purposefully’ Leaves Room for Sequel

The best horror, of course, is character-driven, and what makes Smile one of the smarter entries in the current generation of genre films is how Rose’s own story and that of the evil she’s confronting dovetail so smoothly. But what’s even more striking about the movie, especially since it’s a mainstream release from a major studio, is that Rose does not succeed in her own efforts to vanquish the entity.

Returning to her long-abandoned childhood home, Rose comes to terms with her memories of her mother’s death, hoping that conquering her own trauma will weaken the creature enough so that she can destroy it. And for a moment, it seems to work. When the thing manifests physically as a deformed version of her mother, Rose apparently manages to set it on fire before leaving the home and driving to the apartment of her sympathetic ex, Joel (Kyle Gallner).

But Rose’s victory is short-lived. Seeing the same disturbing smile spread across Joel’s face, Rose realizes that she’s still at her family home and that her triumph and escape has all been a hallucination. This drives her over the edge and, after the evil entity takes possession of her body by literally entering her mouth, she too is smiling… She also then sets herself on fire, with the real Joel arriving just in time to see this and have the curse passed on to him.

While there has been some criticism online that the movie allows Rose to give into despair and trauma, Parker Finn is adamant about the choices he makes with the story and its handling of mental illness and depression. He also acknowledges that Smile is part of a genre that doesn’t always traffic in happy endings.

“I think that in exploring these themes and motifs, I wanted them to always be coming from a place of empathy, and that’s being tied to Rose’s subjective view in a real way,” he says patiently. “Even throughout the film, when you hear flippant or glib comments, you’re meant to feel them and experience them the way that Rose does. It’s holding a mirror up to where we’re at as a society, and a commentary about how we react and respond to people who are struggling, more than anything about what they’re struggling with.”

While Rose does get to experience an emotional catharsis—at least for a few fleeting moments—Finn adds that this is an “R-rated horror film for adults” and that the film ends accordingly. “Sometimes there are these evil forces of nature out there in the world,” he says. “This idea that something supernatural like this curse could creep back up and persist felt like the worst logical conclusion, [and] the most interesting place to take it as a piece of cinema.”