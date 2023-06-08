The Strangers: A Cult Horror Inspired by the Director’s Own Brush with Evil

“On the Helter Skelter influence, the Manson Family didn’t even meet the people that they thought were actually in the house,” Bertino notes. “That sad and fatal randomness struck me as a recipe for a script but as I was writing, I was interested in a story from the victim’s point-of-view.”

In what can be described as the opposite of a jump scare, the film’s most famous set piece still sends shivers up the spines of viewers as The Man in the Mask quietly observes Tyler’s character from the shadows. As the camera lingers for an uncomfortable amount of time, the tension is drawn out like a razorblade, with Kristen completely unaware that she’s being stalked from the shadows. Fifteen years later, the scene still has the ability to create knots in the stomach and a large reason why is because it makes the audience complicit in the horror that’s about to unfold, because unlike the main character, we know what’s going to happen, which was vital to the director.

“I’ve always said that kitchen scare starts five minutes earlier when Liv wanders around, it just keeps building,” says the director. “It was always a big moment in the script. Everyone has ways of comforting themsleves by saying, ‘Well, I’ve been home all day, there’s no way someone is hiding in the closet.’ But what if there was? What if someone walked in a door that you didn’t hear? What if that feeling behind you really was someone watching you? That moment was confirmation of all those horrific fears and the origin of the idea was from those nights when I was a kid or left alone.”

As the scene unfolds, Kristen isn’t immediately attacked, which only escalates the psychological mind games. Instead this stranger vanishes as quickly as he appears, opting to play a sadistic game of cat and mouse. For the director, patience and studio support was key.

“Coverage for horror is one of the most important aspects, but this is a section of the movie where we didn’t have a lot of coverage. I always envisioned it as a very long, drawn out moment and felt that cutting to a bunch of different shots would have taken away from it. The scare worked in the opposite way that some great jump scares do. For example, in Texas Chain Saw, when you first see Leatherface, it’s very quick and sudden.

Bertino continues, “I’m fortunate that the studio didn’t ask me to make cuts because that’s the kind of stuff that people at the time did not understand. That scene needs patience to pay off because if we just cut to a closeup of Bag Man, it wouldn’t have any impact. You have to let the audience fall into the space, just as Liv did. We pulled out a wall on set, put the camera very far back during filming, and we let it develop like it was a play.”