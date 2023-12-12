Upcoming Movies: Release Date Schedule for 2024 and Beyond

Here are all the movies coming to theaters and streaming in 2024 and beyond!

Upcoming Movies 2024
It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2024 and beyond, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.

Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

Movie TitleRelease Date
WonkaDecember 15, 2023
American FictionDecember 15, 2023
Anyone But YouDecember 15, 2023
Chicken Nugget: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)December 15, 2023
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomDecember 20, 2023
Maestro (Netflix)December 20, 2023
MigrationDecember 22, 2023
All of Us StrangersDecember 22, 2023
Rebel Moon (Netflix)December 22, 2023
The Iron ClawDecember 22, 2023
The Boys in the BoatDecember 25, 2023
The Color PurpleDecember 25, 2023
FerrariDecember 25, 2023
Untitled Jordan Peele MovieDecember 25, 2023
Society of the Snow (Netflix)January 4, 2024
Night SwimJanuary 5, 2024
Good Grief (Netflix)January 5, 2024
Mean GirlsJanuary 12, 2024
I.S.S.January 19, 2024
OriginJanuary 19, 2024
The UnderdoggsJanuary 26, 2024
ArgylleFebruary 2, 2024
Lisa FrankensteinFebruary 9, 2024
Madame WebFebruary 14, 2024
Bob Marley: One LoveFebruary 14, 2024
Drive-Away DollsFebruary 23, 2024
Dune: Part TwoMarch 1, 2024
Kung Fu Panda 4March 8, 2024
Imaginary March 8, 2024
Arthur the KingMarch 22, 2024
Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireMarch 29, 2024
Mickey 17March 29, 2024
The First OmenApril 5, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireApril 12, 2024
Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scavenger (Netflix)April 19, 2024
ChallengersApril 26, 2024
The Fall GuyMay 3, 2024
IFMay 17, 2024
GarfieldMay 24, 2024
Kingdom of the Planet of the ApesMay 24, 2024
FuriosaMay 24, 2024
BallerinaJune 7, 2024
Inside Out 2June 14, 2024
Bad Boys 4June 14, 2024
The BikeridersJune 21, 2024
A Quiet Place: Day OneJune 28, 2024
Despicable Me 4July 3, 2024
TwistersJuly 19, 2024
Deadpool 3July 26, 2024
TrapAugust 2, 2024
BorderlandsAugust 9, 2024
Alien: RomulusAugust 16, 2024
Kraven the HunterAugust 30, 2024
Beetlejuice 2September 6, 2024
Transformers OneSeptember 13, 2024
Joker: Folie à DeuxOctober 2, 2024
Smile 2October 18, 2024
Terrifier 3October 25, 2024
Venom 3November 3, 2024
Gladiator 2November 22, 2024
Wicked November 27, 2024
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the RohirrimDecember 13, 2024
Sonic the Hedgehog 3December 20, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion KingDecember 20, 2024
NosferatuDecember 25, 2024
Paddington in PeruJanuary 17, 2025
M3GAN 2.0January 17, 2025
Captain America: Brave New WorldFebruary 14, 2025
The Smurfs Musical February 14, 2025
Snow WhiteMarch 21, 2025
MinecraftApril 4, 2025
Fantastic FourMay 2, 2025
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2May 23, 2025
The Black Phone 2June 27, 2025
Superman: LegacyJuly 11, 2025
ThunderboltsJuly 25, 2025
The Batman Part IIOctober 3, 2025
BladeNovember 7, 2025
Wicked Part 2November 26, 2025
The SpongeBob Movie 4December 19, 2025
Avatar 3December 19, 2025
Avengers: The Kang DynastyMay 1, 2026
Avengers: Secret WarsMay 7, 2027

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.

For Marvel movie and TV series release dates, check out our complete breakdown of the schedule here. You can find a preview of upcoming Star Wars film and TV projects here. Want to look up specific genres? We have a rundown of upcoming horror and sci-fi movies as well!

Want to track the highest-grossing movies of 2023? We’ve got you covered here.

For TV release dates, you can check out the schedule here.

