Upcoming Movies: Release Date Schedule for 2024 and Beyond
Here are all the movies coming to theaters and streaming in 2024 and beyond!
It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2024 and beyond, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.
Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Wonka
|December 15, 2023
|American Fiction
|December 15, 2023
|Anyone But You
|December 15, 2023
|Chicken Nugget: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)
|December 15, 2023
|Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
|December 20, 2023
|Maestro (Netflix)
|December 20, 2023
|Migration
|December 22, 2023
|All of Us Strangers
|December 22, 2023
|Rebel Moon (Netflix)
|December 22, 2023
|The Iron Claw
|December 22, 2023
|The Boys in the Boat
|December 25, 2023
|The Color Purple
|December 25, 2023
|Ferrari
|December 25, 2023
|Untitled Jordan Peele Movie
|December 25, 2023
|Society of the Snow (Netflix)
|January 4, 2024
|Night Swim
|January 5, 2024
|Good Grief (Netflix)
|January 5, 2024
|Mean Girls
|January 12, 2024
|I.S.S.
|January 19, 2024
|Origin
|January 19, 2024
|The Underdoggs
|January 26, 2024
|Argylle
|February 2, 2024
|Lisa Frankenstein
|February 9, 2024
|Madame Web
|February 14, 2024
|Bob Marley: One Love
|February 14, 2024
|Drive-Away Dolls
|February 23, 2024
|Dune: Part Two
|March 1, 2024
|Kung Fu Panda 4
|March 8, 2024
|Imaginary
|March 8, 2024
|Arthur the King
|March 22, 2024
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
|March 29, 2024
|Mickey 17
|March 29, 2024
|The First Omen
|April 5, 2024
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|April 12, 2024
|Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scavenger (Netflix)
|April 19, 2024
|Challengers
|April 26, 2024
|The Fall Guy
|May 3, 2024
|IF
|May 17, 2024
|Garfield
|May 24, 2024
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|May 24, 2024
|Furiosa
|May 24, 2024
|Ballerina
|June 7, 2024
|Inside Out 2
|June 14, 2024
|Bad Boys 4
|June 14, 2024
|The Bikeriders
|June 21, 2024
|A Quiet Place: Day One
|June 28, 2024
|Despicable Me 4
|July 3, 2024
|Twisters
|July 19, 2024
|Deadpool 3
|July 26, 2024
|Trap
|August 2, 2024
|Borderlands
|August 9, 2024
|Alien: Romulus
|August 16, 2024
|Kraven the Hunter
|August 30, 2024
|Beetlejuice 2
|September 6, 2024
|Transformers One
|September 13, 2024
|Joker: Folie à Deux
|October 2, 2024
|Smile 2
|October 18, 2024
|Terrifier 3
|October 25, 2024
|Venom 3
|November 3, 2024
|Gladiator 2
|November 22, 2024
|Wicked
|November 27, 2024
|The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
|December 13, 2024
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3
|December 20, 2024
|Mufasa: The Lion King
|December 20, 2024
|Nosferatu
|December 25, 2024
|Paddington in Peru
|January 17, 2025
|M3GAN 2.0
|January 17, 2025
|Captain America: Brave New World
|February 14, 2025
|The Smurfs Musical
|February 14, 2025
|Snow White
|March 21, 2025
|Minecraft
|April 4, 2025
|Fantastic Four
|May 2, 2025
|Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2
|May 23, 2025
|The Black Phone 2
|June 27, 2025
|Superman: Legacy
|July 11, 2025
|Thunderbolts
|July 25, 2025
|The Batman Part II
|October 3, 2025
|Blade
|November 7, 2025
|Wicked Part 2
|November 26, 2025
|The SpongeBob Movie 4
|December 19, 2025
|Avatar 3
|December 19, 2025
|Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
|May 1, 2026
|Avengers: Secret Wars
|May 7, 2027
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.
For Marvel movie and TV series release dates, check out our complete breakdown of the schedule here. You can find a preview of upcoming Star Wars film and TV projects here. Want to look up specific genres? We have a rundown of upcoming horror and sci-fi movies as well!