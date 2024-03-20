Alien: Romulus Timeline Explained by Fede Alvarez in Trailer Breakdown

Alien is returning to the big screen, this time sans Ridley Scott in the director’s chair or Michael Fassbender’s android with a God complex. Shepherding the franchise forward into a new era is Fede Alvarez, the director behind the 2013 remake of Evil Dead and the 2016 slasher Don’t Breathe. As revealed in the first trailer for the film, Alien: Romulus looks like a return to the roots of the series: a space station and its crew, including star Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), run afoul of a swarm of facehuggers and all hell breaks loose.

The situation is very reminiscent of Ripley’s own nightmare on the Nostromo back in the 1979 original, and it’s clear shots of Spaeny’s character Raines armed with a Pulse Rifle are meant to evoke memories of Aliens, too. That’s on purpose, of course, since the movie is not only bringing back the aesthetics of those classic sci-fi horror films but is actually set between the two films on the Alien universe timeline. But exactly how long after the Nostromo disaster does this movie take place? It’s a question detail-hungry fans have wanted answered from the mysterious project for months. At last, Alvarez has the answer, which he shared during a trailer breakdown with Total Film.

“It takes place 20 years after the first film,” Alvarez reveals, while talking about the retro-futuristic look of the tech in the movie. “Technology in the world of Alien can change vastly, but I think it’s not dependent on time. It’s dependent on place. Where you are… So the characters of this movie and the world are very blue-collar. The technology is still very low-tech and analog. And, look, I’m a kid from the ‘80s. Any monitor with some VHS tracking issues puts a lot of joy in my heart.”

He doesn’t go further into why the movie is set so close to the first film, hinting simply that “there were narrative reasons why.”