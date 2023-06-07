How Cliffhanger Achieved That Terrifying Opening Scene Despite Tensions On Set

Stallone also saw it as a way to defy his Rambo-like savior persona. “There’s no way that Stallone is going to drop this girl,” Stallone said in the same commentary. “The whole premise is, ‘for sure, she almost will fall but he’ll grab her pinky finger and hoist her to safety.’ We decided to go totally against that.” But while Stallone’s writing and Harlin’s direction deserve plaudits, Cliffhanger’s nightmarish opening might have fallen flat were it not for the film’s true unsung hero, Joyner.

In a matter of minutes, Joyner’s Sarah conveyed a level of abject terror that was both believable and instantly relatable. Even now, Joyner’s eyes and panicked expression of unadulterated terror coupled with her repeated pleas of “don’t let me die” remain seared into the memory as the stuff of nightmares as does the sight of her stuffed animal toy, falling from her grasp (the movie went through as many as 8 of the teddies.) And when we sit down with Joyner ahead of the film’s 30th anniversary, she can still recall knowing how crucial it was to bring that level of intensity to her audition for the role. But it came at a cost.

“I was in somebody’s office in Burbank, instead of the side of a mountain, but I really had to convince them I was terrified for my life,” she tells us. “As I was leaving, my legs just kind of went out from under me. I had been aiming for such a level of terror and fear and panic that my heart was racing and I realized, ‘Wow, my body doesn’t know I’m acting.’ That had never happened to me before.”

Joyner would require little motivation when it came to filming though. After her audition, she got a call from Harlin telling her she had got the part, albeit with one caveat. “I had to agree to be on the mountain peak for the opening sequence,” she remembers. “He wanted to have the camera fly over in a helicopter and zoom in on us without any cuts. It was super important to him.”

Harlin’s pursuit of authenticity on Cliffhanger remains the stuff of legend. In arguably the most famous instance, stuntman Simon Crane pocketed a cool $1 million after agreeing to travel along a zip line positioned between two planes traveling at 15,000 feet. Filmed as part of the aerial transfer scene that takes place later in the film, it remains the most expensive aerial stunt ever. Harlin led by example. Another story goes that he jumped off one cliff wearing a harness to show how much he trusted the safety equipment to work.

Joyner wasn’t being asked to do that, but it was still scary enough. She and Rooker would be lowered out of a hovering helicopter (the helicopter couldn’t land) before immediately being clipped into safety harnesses and guided to the position we find them in at the start of the movie.