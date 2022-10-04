The Best ’80s Horror VHS Cover Art

Okay, I hear you. Making Contact, the debut film from modern disaster meister Roland Emmerich isn’t really a horror movie. It’s an E.T. rip-off about a lonely boy who befriends and goes on product-placement adventures. If that sounds like the infamously bad movie Mac & Me, then you’re not alone – Mystery Science Theater 3000 made the film the subject of a recent live tour.

But let me tell you a little something about young me. He was an easily scared idiot, and that cover terrified me. We see the back of the main character Joey (Joshua Morrell) blasting lightning into his closet like a pubescent Palpatine trying to destroy contraband before his mom takes a look. Around him swirl bits of bedroom ephemera, a walkie-talkie, and a skateboard. But the thing that terrified me was a ventriloquist dummy glaring down at young Joey, seemingly shrugging off the blasts to make his way at the boy. I fully understand that most people don’t find dummies scary but let me tell you something else about young me – he was a nerd who practiced ventriloquism and had dummies in his bedroom. What seemed like cheap nonsense to most was an existential threat to me.

Ghoulies

Yeah, it’s a dumb little green guy in a toilet. “That’s pretty funny,” you say? “Nobody would be scared of that,” you say? Then you’re a dirty liar. Or rather, you probably didn’t see this cover when you were little. Older kids understand the comic potential inherent to a commode, but younger children can think of few things more terrifying: it interacts with your most vulnerable parts, it makes a loud noise, and what exactly is in that hole anyway? The Ghoulies cover only confirms what children already suspect, that all is not well with our ivory thrones. It’s no wonder that the cover inspired so many youngsters to run away after flushing, not bothering to even wash their hands.

Really, the best way to cure a kid of Ghoulies-inspired fear is to show them the actual movie. If the kid is anything like I was when I was young, I assumed Ghoulies to be about toilet-dwelling beasties who jump out of the water to, as the tagline promises, “Get you in the end.” But not only does only one scene feature a monster protruding from a toilet – an unoccupied one at that – but there are only three monsters in the entire movie, all portrayed by puppets with approximately 1 point of articulation. Few movies could match the tortuous imagination of a frightened five-year-old, but Ghoulies falls remarkably short.

Class of Nuke ‘Em High

For the uninitiated, Class of Nuke ‘Em High is a Troma movie. While Troma still exists, it hit its stride in the 1980s, when VHS was everywhere. Low in budget and lower in taste, Troma films largely existed to offend. While that sounds good in theory, it can be kind of a bummer in practice, as the movies often play like listening to a junior high kid tell his dirtiest joke. But Troma films rarely failed to make an impact in one area: their covers. Lurid, shocking, and gleefully ugly, covers for The Toxic Avenger or Tromeo and Juliet (debut film from James Gunn) captured all the appeal of a Troma movie, without requiring anyone to actually watch the movie.

That’s certainly true for Class of Nuke ‘Em High, a movie about rampaging teens in Tromaville, a town with little-to-no infrastructure but a giant nuclear power plant. Although the VHS cover gives us no sense of the film’s cheesy humor, it does suggest a teenage toxic wasteland. In the foreground, we see a trio of Max Max cast-offs, which isn’t that scary by itself. But when you realize that these are the students, then the movie takes on a different feel. And, of course, the twisted mutant face hovering in the background doesn’t help either. Sure, the movie isn’t as scary or exciting as the cover suggests, but that’s not the fault of the image.