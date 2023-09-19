The Best Movie Threequels of All Time

It proved a shrewd move with Black effectively balancing witty, irreverent humor with a darker, more serious tone than the previous two entries. While Downey Jr. shone under the tutelage of Black, who he had already worked well with on the criminally underrated Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3 benefited from Guy Pearce’s understated turn as villain Aldrich Killian and the fact Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts was finally given something meaningful to do. It all added up to arguably the best of the Iron Man trilogy.

Goldfinger

While predecessors Dr. No and From Russia With Love remain iconic James Bond outings, the quintessential 007 movie has to be 1964’s Goldfinger, which pretty much established the blueprint for any good Bond movie and the yardstick by which all subsequent entries were measured.

From the focus on technology and outlandish gadgety to 007’s tongue-in-cheek humor, Goldfinger was a slam dunk in every sense, right down to Shirley Bassey’s barnstorming signature track and an opening credits sequence that would ultimately become an established part of every Bond movie since. Goldfinger really did have everything, whether it be the iconic “Do you expect me to talk?” laser sequence or even Harold Sakata’s terrifying turn as the razor blade hat-wielding villain Oddjob. There’s almost too much to mention. Pure 00-heaven.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Though two belated sequels have followed in the years since, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade still feels like a pitch perfect way to wrap Indy’s story up while also somehow leaving the doorway open for a new set of adventures. Intentional or otherwise, the movie’s opening prologue, featuring the late River Phoenix as a young Indy hinted at the potential for something just as exciting as the original movies.

While Phoenix opted against reprising the role for the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, hope did remain that he might one day inherit the fedora from Harrison Ford. Though his untimely death put paid to any suggestion of that, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade serves as a testament to his obvious talents. It also helped to steer Indy back on to safer territory after the monkey brain madness of The Temple of Doom. A story pitting Indy against Nazis chasing a mythological mcguffin might have been a bit of a retread, however, had it not been for the inspired decision to bring his father along for the ride and, more importantly, cast Sean Connery in the role. Often overlooked in discussions concerning the best of the Indy movies, The Last Crusade definitely gives Raiders a run for its money.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Long before he turned his hand to co-writing this summer’s most watched movie, Barbie, filmmaker Noah Baumbach was busy blending silly family-orientated fun with sly adult laughs as the co-writer of Madagascar 3.