Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV Series: Which Projects Are Still Happening?

The story was inspired by the real-life revelation that King had written five novels (he’s published two more since) under the name Richard Bachman, a secret that came to light with the arrival of the fifth book, Thinner. In The Dark Half, a novelist named Thad Beaumont lays his own writing alter ego to rest — he writes successful crime novels under the name Richard Stark, while his own more literary books struggle — only to discover that Stark isn’t quite ready to retire.

The Romero version is a little-seen and underrated gem, with a terrific dual performance from Timothy Hutton, but in the right hands The Dark Half could be resurrected as a tense supernatural/psychological mind-bender. MGM, which owns the rights, has been purchased by Amazon since the Perry version was announced, and there’s no word on whether the studio is still developing it.

Elevation

One of the shortest King books in recent memory (clocking in at 144 pages – more a novella than a novel), 2018’s Elevation tells the story of a man named Scott Carey who begins to inexplicably lose weight. It might be more accurate to say he’s losing mass, because while Carey appears healthy, he begins to become unmoored from the Earth and faces the danger of literally floating away.

It’s an odd, melancholy, yet strangely hopeful tale (there’s a subplot involving Carey’s attempts to help a lesbian couple fight off bigotry as they open a restaurant in his small town), and writer-director Jack Bender casually mentioned to Cinemablend in February 2021 that he had written a film treatment for it. Bender has some fairly extensive King-related experience, working on shows like Mr. Mercedes and The Outsider, but we haven’t heard a word about this one since.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

This has always seemed like an odd one to us, since King’s relatively slim 1999 novel basically takes place mostly inside the head of a little girl who gets lost in the woods while hiking with her family. She begins to hallucinate, first talking to her favorite baseball player, former Red Sox pitcher Tom Gordon, and then coming to believe she is being stalked by an evil supernatural entity. It’s similar in some ways to the more adult Gerald’s Game, which was also thought to be unfilmable and yet was done pretty successfully by director Mike Flanagan, so maybe there’s a way to do this one too.

In any case, George A. Romero had it in development for years, and his family has still been pushing to get it made even after their patriarch’s death in 2017. A film version was announced in August 2019, and in November 2020 (via THR), Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here) was attached to direct and co-write the feature. Little has been heard since, and tellingly the movie does not currently appear on Ramsay’s IMDb page.