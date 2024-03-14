Why Sydney Sweeney Fought So Hard to Make Immaculate

In other words, the role allowed Sweeney to play in a genre close to her heart, and through her education in horror classics, Sweeney was able to bring to Immaculate what Den of Geek movies editor David Crow called “Nic Cage-ian levels of gonzo fury.” Just in the trailers for the film, we get hints of how far Sweeney’s character has to go to escape her increasingly dire predicament. At one point, we see her face completely covered in blood, and Sweeney herself describes her take on a would-be nun in a moment of spiritual and physical crisis as “pretty guttural.” As the scenes grew very raw, she “allowed the character to just feel every depth of her soul.”

Part of the Sweeney’s extreme response in the film may actually come from the inclusion of needles in the story, which brought up for her a real-life fear.

“I have a phobia of needles,” Sweeney reveals. But rather than let her fears freeze her up, Sweeney dove straight into them for the performance, suggesting the phobia may have even enhanced some scenes in the film. “I usually just start crying and screaming and thrashing around.”

Sydney Sweeney reveals what scares her the most and how that very real fear ties back to Immaculate.#SXSW #SXSW2024 pic.twitter.com/XF0zhxzMfA — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) March 13, 2024

You may suspect that when a character challenges you not only creatively but also on a personal and physical level, the role takes its toll on the actor, but Sweeney says she had no trouble dealing with even the most extreme moments of the film. When we ask her if it was easy for her to find it within herself to go “full Nic Cage” for the movie, she laughs as she says, “Yes, which is probably crazy!”

“I don’t know how to describe it. Since I was young, I was able to jump in and out of my characters,” Sweeney adds. “I had someone who told me it was really important to separate myself from my characters as much as possible, and it’s allowed me to jump in the moment we call action and jump out the moment we call cut.”

And yet, she does like playing parts that reflect every day life. Another reason that she wanted to make Immaculate was its basis in real, believable anxieties: “One thing I loved about it the most was that most of the fears and the horror all stem from reality, and I always like when things are kind of psychological like that.”