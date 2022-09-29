Smile Is The Creepy Horror Movie of This Halloween Season

Rose, who was just a child when her mother took her own life, is understandably shaken by the incident and told to take some time off by her supervisor (Kal Penn). But it’s not long before Rose begins to experience the same kinds of visions and apparitions that Laura saw, while her mental well-being is questioned by her fiancé (Jessie T. Usher), her own therapist (Robin Weigert), and her stay-at-home-mom sister (Gillian Zinser). As her visions increase in intensity and even bleed into her life as acts of physical violence, Rose turns to an ex-boyfriend who’s a detective (Kyle Gallner, last seen earlier this year in Scream) to help her find out what’s happening.

Without giving too much of the game away, horror fans (even some casual ones) will be able to spot the silo of films in which Smile situates itself. This includes such illustrious members as The Ring, Pulse, a bit of Bird Box, and a heaping of It Follows.

But while the influences may be easy to spot, and make some of the plot machinations obvious to diehards, Smile still succeeds on the basis of Finn’s total control over the tone of the film, buttressed in no small part by Bacon’s emotionally wrenching performance, Charlie Sarroff’s unsettling cinematography (although we wondered at one point if Rose ever turned on any lights in her house), and especially Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s score, a disquieting mix of electronics and musique concrete.

On the downside, Finn relies a bit too much on jump scares, some earned, but others merely gratuitous. It unfortunately undermines some of the atmosphere he conjures up in the rest of the movie. There are also one or two scenes where Rose is carrying actual evidence in her hands to make a case for what she is saying is happening to her, but curiously never even attempts to lay it out to the people who could help her.

Nevertheless, there is an internal logic and consistency to Smile that, frankly, puts it head and shoulders above the fall’s other buzzed about studio horror release, the wildly overrated Barbarian. That film begins with an intriguing first act and legitimately surprising switcheroo before degenerating into a series of astoundingly stupid character choices and unexplored themes.

Those one or two less insulting instances that we mentioned earlier aside, Smile doesn’t indulge in the kind of dumb character actions that can quickly take one out of so many genre efforts. The menace that stalks Rose and other victims also nicely aligns with her own character arc (and again, strong work here from Bacon, who makes you believe in Rose’s disorientation and fraying nerves), and with the film’s underlying themes of unexamined trauma and grief.