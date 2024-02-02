Pearl Makes Ti West’s X Even Better

Beginning With the Movies In Mind

West connects X to Pearl with the respective films’ opening shots. Both movies begin with images of the farmhouse where most of the films take place, shot through the doors of a barn. While the image tells viewers that the two movies share the same setting, it also signals their different approaches to the central theme.

X begins with a static shot of the farmhouse from inside the barn. The drone of cicadas greets the viewer during the production logos, before we even see the movie proper. Once the film begins, the camera sits inside the barn as a police car drives up to the farmhouse.

During these still moments, the shot appears to be in boxy Academy ratio, recalling a film slide or the crime scene photographs of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, X’s clearest antecedent. But when the police car arrives, the camera pushes in toward the farmhouse, revealing the borders of the frame to not be the edges of a slide, but the doors of a barn in which the camera began.

Pearl also opens by looking at the farmhouse through a barn. Instead of standing still and observing, the camera moves with intention, pushing forward toward the house to the strains of Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe’s swooping, romantic score. Still in its pristine glory, the farmhouse glows in the morning sun, the blues and greens enhanced by a technicolor glow. Opening credits unfurl across the screen in the manner of classic movies.

These two shots blur the line between reality and the pictures, showing us how Pearl in her youth and old age (played in both cases by Goth) understands the world through the perspective of movies. However, the radical difference between the two genres — the porno that Wayne wants to shoot with stars Maxine (Goth), Jackson Hole (Scott Mescudi), and Bobby-Lynne Parker (Brittany Snow) — and the song and dance romances that entrance young Pearl could not be more different. But together, they underscore the mindset that drives Pearl to kill, first in 1918 and later in 1979.

What is Wrong With Pearl?

X can be a disturbing watch, and not just because of the violence on display. In the first third of the film, the elderly Pearl skulks from the edges, spying on the filmmakers. First-time viewers might assume that Pearl takes exception with the movie, a claim supported by her husband Howard’s (Stephen Ure) warnings and by the televangelist whose sermons blare throughout Pearl’s house.