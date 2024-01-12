Upcoming Horror Movies in 2024
Check out all the new horror movies coming your way in 2024!
There are a lot of exciting horror movies on the way for genre fans in 2024. Whether you’re aching for original screamers, franchise thrillers, or even a reboot or two, chills are definitely incoming, and we have all the release dates to look out for right here!
There’s something for everyone this year, with the likes of Saw XI and Terrifier 3 providing the gore, while Alien: Romulus promises new Xenomorph action. Beetlejuice 2 delivers a long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 80s classic, and The VVitch director Robert Eggers returns with Nosferatu, a fresh take on the titular vampire starring Bill Skarsgård as the iconic bloodsucker. The trend of making horror films using characters that have recently entered the public domain also continues in 2024, with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and Mickey’s Mouse Trap both set to be released this year.
Remember to check back after you’ve watched your latest horror obsession for all our coverage of the best horror movies of 2024!
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Spring Lakes (VOD)
|January 16
|Last Night at Terrace Lanes (VOD)
|January 16
|Project Dorothy (VOD)
|January 16
|Punch (VOD)
|January 16
|Aberrance (VOD/DVD)
|January 16
|Sunrise (VOD)
|January 19
|Founders Day (Theaters)
|January 19
|I.S.S. (Theaters)
|January 19
|The Seeding (VOD)
|January 26
|Departing Seniors (VOD)
|February 2
|Lisa Frankenstein (Theaters)
|February 9
|Out of Darkness (Theaters)
|February 9
|Here For Blood (VOD)
|February 9
|Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (Theaters)
|February 14
|No Way Up (VOD)
|February 16
|Monolith (VOD)
|February 16
|Mickey’s Mouse Trap (Theatres)
|March 1
|Imaginary (VOD)
|March 8
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Theaters)
|March 22
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Theaters)
|March 29
|The First Omen (Theaters)
|April 5
|Horrorscope (Theaters)
|May 10
|The Strangers: Chapter 1 (Theaters)
|May 17
|The Watchers (Theaters)
|June 7
|A Quiet Place: Day 1 (Theaters)
|June 28
|Trap (Theaters)
|August 2
|Speak No Evil (Theaters)
|August 9
|Alien: Romulus (Theaters)
|August 16
|Beetlejuice 2 (Theaters)
|September 6
|Shadow Island Sun (VOD)
|September 8
|Saw XI (Theaters)
|September 27
|Smile 2 (Theaters)
|October 18
|Terrifier 3 (Theaters)
|October 25
|The Wolfman (Theaters)
|October 25
|Venom 3 (Theaters)
|November 8
|Nosferatu (Theaters)
|December 25
|T Blockers
|TBD
|Iron Lung
|TBD
|New Fears Eve
|TBD
|Witchboard
|TBD
|Cheat
|TBD
|My Mother’s Eyes
|TBD
|Adrift
|TBD
|Arcadian
|TBD
|Baghead
|TBD
|The Crow
|TBD
|Dust Bunny
|TBD
|Faces of Death
|TBD
|Heretic
|TBD
|Immaculate
|TBD
|Longlegs
|TBD
|MaXXXine
|TBD
|Never Let Go
|TBD
|The One
|TBD
|Return to Silent Hill
|TBD
|Salem’s Lot
|TBD
|Shelby Oaks
|TBD
|Thread: An Insidious Tale
|TBD
|Weapons
|TBD
|Untitled Jordan Peele
|TBD
|All My Friends Are Dead
|TBD
|Don’t Move
|TBD
|The Toxic Avenger
|TBD
|Year 2
|TBD
|The Platform 2
|TBD