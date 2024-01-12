Upcoming Horror Movies in 2024

Check out all the new horror movies coming your way in 2024!

Laura cuts face in Smile
There are a lot of exciting horror movies on the way for genre fans in 2024. Whether you’re aching for original screamers, franchise thrillers, or even a reboot or two, chills are definitely incoming, and we have all the release dates to look out for right here!

There’s something for everyone this year, with the likes of Saw XI and Terrifier 3 providing the gore, while Alien: Romulus promises new Xenomorph action. Beetlejuice 2 delivers a long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 80s classic, and The VVitch director Robert Eggers returns with Nosferatu, a fresh take on the titular vampire starring Bill Skarsgård as the iconic bloodsucker. The trend of making horror films using characters that have recently entered the public domain also continues in 2024, with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and Mickey’s Mouse Trap both set to be released this year.

Remember to check back after you’ve watched your latest horror obsession for all our coverage of the best horror movies of 2024!

Movie TitleRelease Date
Spring Lakes (VOD)January 16
Last Night at Terrace Lanes (VOD)January 16
Project Dorothy (VOD)January 16
Punch (VOD)January 16
Aberrance (VOD/DVD)January 16
Sunrise (VOD)January 19
Founders Day (Theaters)January 19
I.S.S. (Theaters)January 19
The Seeding (VOD)January 26
Departing Seniors (VOD)February 2
Lisa Frankenstein (Theaters)February 9
Out of Darkness (Theaters)February 9
Here For Blood (VOD)February 9
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (Theaters)February 14
No Way Up (VOD)February 16
Monolith (VOD)February 16
Mickey’s Mouse Trap (Theatres)March 1
Imaginary (VOD)March 8
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Theaters)March 22
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Theaters)March 29
The First Omen (Theaters)April 5
Horrorscope (Theaters)May 10
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (Theaters)May 17
The Watchers (Theaters)June 7
A Quiet Place: Day 1 (Theaters)June 28
Trap (Theaters)August 2
Speak No Evil (Theaters)August 9
Alien: Romulus (Theaters)August 16
Beetlejuice 2 (Theaters)September 6
Shadow Island Sun (VOD)September 8
Saw XI (Theaters)September 27
Smile 2 (Theaters)October 18
Terrifier 3 (Theaters)October 25
The Wolfman (Theaters)October 25
Venom 3 (Theaters)November 8
Nosferatu (Theaters)December 25
T BlockersTBD
Iron LungTBD
New Fears EveTBD
WitchboardTBD
CheatTBD
My Mother’s EyesTBD
AdriftTBD
ArcadianTBD
BagheadTBD
The CrowTBD
Dust BunnyTBD
Faces of DeathTBD
HereticTBD
ImmaculateTBD
LonglegsTBD
MaXXXineTBD
Never Let GoTBD
The OneTBD
Return to Silent HillTBD
Salem’s LotTBD
Shelby OaksTBD
Thread: An Insidious TaleTBD
WeaponsTBD
Untitled Jordan PeeleTBD
All My Friends Are DeadTBD
Don’t MoveTBD
The Toxic AvengerTBD
Year 2TBD
The Platform 2TBD
