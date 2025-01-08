5 Things We Want from Movies in 2025

And we think we’re on the cusp of a renaissance for Gothic horror. In fact, it might have already begun as seen in the runaway success of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu over the past holiday season. More than doubling its long Christmas opening projections, the vampire throwback is another critical and audience favorite despite it being a tale many had heard before. It was even the third Dracula movie released under the Comcast umbrella in the last 18 months alone! Luckily, it was also the first Dracula movie in a long time to really go for it and treat the subject matter with the grandeur and conviction its Gothic source material warrants. Not since Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula has a major artist attempted to seriously tackle the concept with vigor… and like that Coppola movie of 32 years ago, audiences showed up.

Similar to the 1990s, which also saw Gothic-infused hits like Interview with the Vampire and Sleepy Hollow, among others, 2025 could prove a sumptuous turning point where horror returns to its roots. The biggest 2025 example of this is again del Toro’s Frankenstein, which like Eggers doing Nosferatu/Dracula, sees a beloved auteur with marquee panache tackling one of the cornerstones of the genre. But Maggie Gyllenhaal is doing her own riff on Frankenstein via The Bride! with Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. And beyond the literary classics, Ryan Coogler is seeking to keep vampires in their spooky, moldering roots with an original undead chiller, Sinners. Given it is from the director-and-star team of Coogler and Michael B. Jordan—the same duo who gave us Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the best villain in the MCU—there is every reason to suspect their latest film will have strong creative and commercial bite.

Further down the road in 2026, another Gothic masterpiece is getting reimagined for Gen-Z with Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Saltburn) putting her own spin on Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles. If the horror genre plays its cards right, we’ll be returning to the moors and crumbling castles of yore for years to come.

The Definition of What an ‘IMAX Movie’ Is Expands

In 2023, Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise’s wildly entertaining Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (back when it still had a “Part 1” in the title) attempted to open in July without any IMAX screens. Those cavernous auditoriums were at the time being saved for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a talky, three-hour, R-rated drama about apocalyptic weapons of mass destruction. So the choice was made that an action movie could debut without the premium IMAX format.

Let’s just say in 2025 there’s a reason Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is making sure to release for Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. with weeks and weeks worth of IMAX exclusivity. These larger screen formats have proven to be more than just a “gimmick” like the 3D fad that came and went in the 2010s. It is a genuinely innovative and immersive way to experience going to the movies that gets audiences out of the house. Better still in the case of films like Oppenheimer, it provides new tools to filmmakers who want to paint on a larger canvas.

So it’s exciting to hear that as Nolan gears up to shoot his next epic, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, he and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema are pioneering new ways and enhancements to existing IMAX cameras in order to take them to sea. However, it’s just as exciting to hear that the New Year will see the Canadian IMAX company debut four more IMAX cameras. For context, there are currently only eight 65mm film IMAX cameras in use around the world. This means the number of film productions that can shoot in IMAX will increase from from one to two at any given time, potentially doubling the number of celluloid IMAX movies released in a calendar year.