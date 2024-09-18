Super/Man Review: Christopher Reeve Documentary Makes You Believe Still He Could Fly

There is a wonderful scene midway through Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie. In one of the quieter moments between the soaring action and groundbreaking VFX, the most impressive effect occurs as Christopher Reeve’s nebbish and hunched Clark Kent decides, briefly, to unmask himself before Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). It’s a beat that would be echoed in a million other superhero movies in the following century, but unlike those caped do-gooders, Reeve didn’t need to remove a mask or garment, a cape or cowl.

Instead the posture of Reeve’s Clark simply changes, his voice drops, and his very presence in the space shifts. In a moment, he makes a viewer believe one man can be two people: the everyman and the hero. It’s a beautiful sequence that one of Reeve’s sons, Matthew, picks up on in the new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Matthew rightly points to it as a subtle but poignant beat which hinted at just how talented an actor Reeve was—a fact that was somewhat overlooked in his life and a tragically truncated career. However, it also speaks to Reeve as a person.

Christopher Reeve was a man whose feet could be deeply rooted in clay. Even, or perhaps especially, after a horse riding accident left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, Reeve could still suffer much from the darker, more human corners of our psyches. He also could find the strength and wherewithal to become the crusading advocate and leader for people living with paralysis, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disabilities. He could embody the very need to hope and persevere.

The ultimately enduring beauty of Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s new documentary Super/Man is that it never loses sight of that dichotomy despite obviously wanting to pay tribute to an icon. A recurring motif throughout the doc is an idealized duplicate of Reeve’s physique: a veritable statue created in a digital computer that perhaps a few too many times is returned to as a motif for how the world wants to best remember Reeve: a man carved from marble. Yet as much as that statue is depicted ascending into the ethereal heavens like the actor’s most famous role, it is at various other moments in the film encased in green rock and shadow. Self-made kryptonite and gloom.