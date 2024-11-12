Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning Can Finally Solve a Long-Running MI:3 Mystery

When most people think of Mission: Impossible III, two things leap to mind. First, people remember Philip Seymour Hoffman‘s tremendous performance as villain Owen Davian. Second, people ask, “What was the deal with the Rabbit’s Foot?” While the Entity, the self-aware AI villain of the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, probably won’t prompt any comparisons to Davian, the Rabbit’s Foot may come up again.

The first trailer for The Final Reckoning features plenty of images one would expect from this well-established franchise. Tom Cruise runs. Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames look on with awe. Tom Cruise jumps. Side characters played by Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell shout and punch. Tom Cruise delivers his lines intensely.

Amid these pleasures come throwbacks to earlier films, including the knife from the repelling stunt from the first movie. But the most surprising might be a brief shot of the Rabbit’s Foot from M:I3. Now, there’s certainly a chance that the Rabbit’s Foot appears just as a wink to the franchise’s past, showing us just how far Ethan Hunt has come across eight movies and almost 30 years.

But there’s also a chance that The Final Reckoning could finally answer that Rabbit’s Foot question that’s been lingering since M:I3. The Rabbit’s Foot was, of course, a MacGuffin, an object that had no meaning other than giving characters something to pursue. And M:I3 was the debut feature from J.J. Abrams, working with his mid-2000s collaborators Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. Starting with the Rabbit’s Foot, Abrams would become infamous for setting up compelling premises and then never paying them off.