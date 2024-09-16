The Substance Review: The Horror Movie You Need to See This Spooky Season

In the following scene, network honcho Harvey (Dennis Quaid) pays more attention to the shrimp he slovenly scatters around his mouth and tablecloth than the woman he’s letting go like she were a once prized racehorse ready for the glue factory. We know almost nothing about Elisabeth’s life before this moment, but the emptiness of the afterward, complete with a barren, if brightly lit, luxury apartment, is undeniable. It also makes her an easy mark for unseen parties with a miracle cure for aging they’d like to sell her.

Receiving solicitation over the phone and through the mail for an experimental substance that can create a younger, “better” version of herself—literally the doppelgänger bursts forth from the host’s body like it’s a Ridley Scott creature—Elisabeth’s skepticism lasts barely a scene before she enthusiastically buys into a mad science Amazon Prime kit. It’s a success, as well, insofar as Elisabeth’s body of 50 years is depleted like a discarded husk in favor of a shinier, perkier model who changes her name to Sue (Margaret Qualley).

Yet this bit of Frankenstein-ing comes with a catch. While Sue can easily beguile and enchant any male mouth-breather with eyes, including Harvey who lustily hires her to replace Elisabeth at the network as the next nubile young thing, every seven days Sue must return her consciousness to Elisabeth’s body for the following week. This experiment only works if Sue and Elisabeth can share a life and never steal even a minute between youth and wisdom. So guess what happens when one decides she’d like to stay in the driver seat a little longer?

The Substance has taken world cinema by storm since premiering at Cannes last summer, and it is easy to see why. As the next film from Fargeat, who wrote and directed Revenge, a brutal deconstruction of final girls in rape/retribution genre flicks, The Substance is every bit as driven and wrathful, albeit with a heightened, darkly funny mean-streak. One will not need to squint to spot the metaphor for the impossible double standards placed on women by society and culture. This is true well beyond the media, entertainment, and health industries, but the pressures are undeniably exacerbated in these spaces, and Elisabeth exists in all three. Her suffering must therefore be magnified by a multiple of infinity in Fargeat’s hands.

Moore is fearless in depicting that nightmare. It is the performance of her career and never has she appeared more nakedly vulnerable, often literally so. As with Revenge before it, Fargeat uses The Substance to subvert and dilute the male gaze. There is nothing sexy or titillating about the flesh on display in this movie. It’s sometimes clinical, often comical, and eventually Cronenbergian. Mostly, though, it’s honest: Demi Moore is a beautiful woman. Not of a certain age, or “for her age,” or any other qualifier we’re trained to say in the absence of youth. She is simply, factually, beautiful. And yet, much like the woman playing her, Elisabeth internalizes the gaze of every man around her (or the lack thereof) into a motivation to transform her body to self-annihilating extremes.

The Substance is a body horror movie, but its flashes of violence are ultimately about about externalizing the inner-agony, both mental and physical, women endure for the shallow, fleeting approval of lascivious eyes. For even after such pain, self-inflicted or otherwise, the woman who once was a young girl remains visible.