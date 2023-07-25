Oppenheimer Is the Movie Christopher Nolan’s Whole Career Has Been Building To

Yet there is almost no artifice at all in Nolan’s latest, and possibly best, film. The core idea of Oppenheimer, which opened in theaters this past weekend, took root across our globe nearly 80 years ago, and the future it still promises is worse than any bacteria or virus. As more than one character asserts without much in the way of hyperbole in the film, “This is the most important fucking thing to happen in the history of the world.”

In so many respects, it feels like Nolan’s entire career has been building toward this realization. Or as one of its stars, Robert Downey Jr., told Nolan, “It’s the culmination of your life’s work.”

In terms of subject matter, there are few historical figures who better align with Nolan’s interest in (male) protagonists of mythic importance than J. Robert Oppenheimer. The tortured scientist is played onscreen by frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy as if he were a ghost who doesn’t know he’s dead yet, and that he died essentially by his own hand. This Oppenheimer is a doomed figure who fits comfortably next to many of Nolan’s other flawed heroes. He’s obsessive, seemingly incapable of peace of mind or happiness, and relentlessly serious about his work.

After Nolan took over the Batman franchise in 2005, it was a culture shock to the American zeitgeist when he depicted Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne as a highly serious individual who embarks on his caped crusade with the apparent thoughtfulness and strategy of a political activist building a network of allies within a city’s institutional power structure. But all of Nolan’s characters treat whatever flight of fancy they’re pursuing with severity. Which is not to say they’re humorless; it’s a common misconception that Nolan’s movies are so self-serious they lack awareness. Every one of them has revealed a dry but tangibly droll sensibility. However, his characters are generally intellectual workaholics who work exclusively with other full-time obsessives. The reasons for their zeal is sometimes obvious, such as when they’re facing an existential threat to the planet in Interstellar; and sometimes it might be faintly absurd in lesser hands, like when they’re pursuing outlandish ends by infiltrating someone’s dreams or trying to save American cities from nuclear destruction.

Yet within Oppenheimer, the world really does face an existential threat, and the bitterest irony is that this is due to its titular character realizing his driving idea. His dream. He builds an atomic bomb—an action he initially pursued so as to protect his homeland from facing exactly such devastation at the hands of a nuclear-armed Nazi Germany—and the fallout from this feat is a world that scares him and, by the movie’s end, the audience too. Oppenheimer lives long enough to see himself become the villain (or at least foresee that fate in posterity), and he’s left to justify it as meekly as Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent did while casting recriminations in a burned out ruin of their best intentions in The Dark Knight.

Nolan structures this horrible epiphany along three parallel narratives. It’s a trick the director’s been more or less using since his second film, Memento, which is infamous for being the movie “told backwards.” In actuality, there are concurrent black-and-white sequences which are occurring in a linear fashion in that movie opposite the reversed narrative, as well as flashbacks that are also sequenced chronologically.